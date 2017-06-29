Hearing set on expanded wireless surcharge

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to set a public hearing on a proposed local law designed to get residents using pre-paid cellular service to pay a 30-cent monthly surcharge.

Cell phone owners with contracts with major carriers have been paying the county surcharge since 2002.

The surcharge goes to help fund the Sheriff’s Office Emergency 911 Center. The public hearing will be July 26 at 4 p.m.

Sponsors Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda, chairman of the County Operations/Public Safety Committee, and Vice Chairman Robert Neal, R-Randolph, are looking at a 25 percent to 30 percent boost in revenues from the additional surcharges.

If approved, wireless service suppliers will begin adding the surcharge to customers’ bills beginning Dec. 17.

The service suppliers and prepaid wireless sellers will receive a 3 percent administrative fee.

The fees will be collected by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Legislators also accepted the low bid to rehabilitate Ashford Bridge No. 37 on County Road 12 or Edies Road from Union Concrete and Construction Corp., West Seneca, for $1,026,570. Added engineering services from Erdman, Anthony and Associates, Rochester for $35,3401 were approved, as was a $187,000 inspection contract with Greenman-Pederson Inc., Buffalo.

Two other resolutions were approved that deal with the Cattaraugus County Land Bank, which is charged with acquiring, redeveloping and improving tax-delinquent, vacant and blighted properties.

Of the $764,625 received for the Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative, $99,686 will go to the county Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, $15,105 to the Department of Real Property Tax Services, $7,685 to the County Treasurer’s Office and $3,710 to the County Attorney’s Office.

IN OTHER ACTION, lawmakers:

Accepted a $125,210 bid from Destro & Brothers Concrete Co., Buffalo for a mill and pave project on County Road 92 (Windfall Road) in the town of Olean.

Accepted a $364,364 bid from Union Concrete and Construction Co., West Seneca, for demolition and replacement of Leon Bridge No. 35 on Smith Road at Frog Valley Road, Leon.

Accepted a $410,300 bid from Amstar of Western New York, Cheektowaga, to paint five bridges in Conewango, Freedom, Leon, Franklinville and East Otto. A contract was also granted to Greenman-Pederson for $81,000 for inspection of the bridge painting services.

Contracted with LaBella Associates, Rochester for $18,500 for a space study and design of the Family Court area in the County Office Building in Olean. The state Office of Court Administration is looking at upgrading the existing courtrooms, attorney library, hearing room, break room, secure rooms and reception area.

Adjourned in memory of former County Legislator Charles G. Krause of Great Valley, who served for eight years beginning in 1999. He died at 84 at Olean General Hospital on Sunday, June 25.

