Helen Swift hits 100, still in style

OLEAN — In addition to her beautifully coiffed hair, Helen Swift, a former beautician, is also known around Eden Heights of Olean for her active lifestyle and engaging smile.

Some believe that Swift’s pleasant demeanor has contributed to her good fortune of reaching the age of 100 this week.

On Friday, Swift held her centennial celebration with family, friends and public officials at a large gathering at Eden Heights on South 25th Street. During the event, coordinated by activities director Kelly Carlson, Swift received 100 roses from Eden Heights and letters of recognition from Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s office, as well as a proclamation from State Sen. Catharine Young’s office. Refreshments and entertainment followed the ceremony.

While Swift sat quietly through the ceremony, afterward she said her secret to a long life was “hard work,” as she worked until retirement in 2000 taking care of hair.

Swift’s life began May 18, 1917, in the rural community of Marshfield, Mo. The second of two children, she was born to Jesse Paul and Rosa Galbraith Milhauser. The family moved to Cuba two and a half years later with Helen and her sister, Nadine.

Swift attended a rural one-room schoolhouse near Farnsworth and a secondary school in Medbury. After graduation, she trained at a beauty school in Buffalo, the community where she met her future husband, Paul Swift. They married in 1939 and resided in Cuba throughout their marriage until his death in 2007.

While her husband labored at an industry job, Swift worked as a beautician, eventually opening her own shop in 1947. Throughout the early years of family life, Swift and her husband reared two children, Mary Swift Schwartz and Donn Swift. She was not only active in her children’s lives, but also at her place of worship, Cuba First Baptist Church. She currently holds the distinction of being the oldest living member at the church. The Swifts also enjoyed their camp on Rush Creek Road and traveled extensively.

Swift believes her work ethic, and good attitude, not only contributed to her long life, but also served as a positive influence on her children.

“I work hard, too, but I’m retired now,” said Swift’s daughter, who lives in Florida. Swift’s son, who lives in North Carolina, said they planned to take his mother to her former home in Cuba following the birthday party. The home is still owned by Swift and used by the family.

It was noted that in addition to her children, Swift has six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Joni Hewett, executive director of Eden Heights, said she was pleased to honor Swift, as she is kind to everyone.

“She’s very active and lovely — I think that’s her demeanor. There is not a day she does not have a smile,” Hewett remarked, adding he feels that is part of her secret to longevity.

“She’s also happy everyday and I’ve never heard a cross word from her,” Hewett added.

The director said that while more people are living longer, hitting the century mark is still an accomplishment.

“This is pretty exciting to us. It’s an amazing testament to the residents themselves,” Hewett concluded. “We have many ages (here), but 100 is a true benchmark — and to be in that beautiful of shape.”

