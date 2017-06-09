Heroin deaths in Cattaraugus County this year already exceed all of 2016

OLEAN — The number of suspected heroin/opiate deaths in Cattaraugus County reached in the first week of June has already surpassed the number of deaths in 2016.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said Wednesday that two additional deaths in Olean in the past week raised the number of heroin deaths this year to 11.

In all of last year, Watkins said state Health Department records show 10 heroin/opiate deaths in the county. In 2015, there were 11 deaths attributed to heroin/opiates. In 2014, there was only one reported heroin death.

Watkins said he was unsure if the heroin/opiate deaths in the past week involved fentanyl. The county Health Department and law enforcement agencies were recently warned by Erie County officials of deadly batches of heroin mixed with fentanyl, he added.

“We keep working with the sheriff to get Drug Task Force out there and take some of this stuff off the street,” Watkins told members of the Board of Health meeting at Good Times of Olean.

Health officials and law enforcement have met with the county coroners to develop procedures for preserving evidence at suspected overdose scenes, Watkins said. District Attorney Lori Rieman has obtained a conviction of a dealer who provided fentanyl-laced heroin to someone who died, Watkins noted.

The public health director said since the Cattaraugus County Heroin/Opioid Task Force was formed a year ago, members have worked hard for increased treatment services including treatment beds and more outpatient services including medication-assisted therapy.

The Cattaraugus County Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS) has sites in Olean, Salamanca, Gowanda and Machias. Other health care providers are more aware of available services as well, Watkins said.

“There’s a lot of help out there,” Watkins told the board. “We have to make sure residents know it.”

CAReS is also utilizing a state grant to fund a 20-bed addition to its Westons Mills facility. It requires Town of Portville Planning Board approval.

A new website with a list of resources is expected to be unveiled at the Heroin/Opioid Task Force meeting on Friday at Good Times of Olean. Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda is planning to address the group.

A heroin/opioid crisis hotline recently started in the county — 1-866-851-5033. The hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a 24-hour heroin/opioid hotline at 1-800-339-5209.

“As long as fentanyl is being mixed with heroin, there will be more deaths,” said Dr. Joseph Bohan, president of the Board of Health.

“There is frustration,” said County Legislature Minority Leader Susan Labuhn of Salamanca. “Nobody wants to hear about the deaths. You’ll never get to zero deaths.”

One board member, Catherine Cooney-Thrush, a nurse practitioner from Salamanca, related at the meeting that her son Jamie died of an overdose in October 2015.

She said she remembers police looking through her house and someone said that “there was no crime here.” Her response to that was that her son “had been murdered.”

Watkins said the district attorney is one of the first in the state to prosecute someone for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to someone who died.

For family members concerned that someone might die of an overdose, he suggested contacting Southern Tier Health Care System for training and a supply of Narcan, which is a heroin/opioid antidote.

