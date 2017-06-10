Heroin/Opioid Task Force saddened over recent overdose deaths

OLEAN — Nearly 60 members of the Cattaraugus County Heroin/Opioid task Force met Friday on the heels of three recent Olean area heroin overdose deaths.

One guest at the meeting at Good Times of Olean, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda said improvements have been made in addiction treatment in the past few years. “We changed the way we approach addiction,” he said. “We treat it as a disease rather than criminal.”

Giglio said, “We don’t want them in jail. We realized we can’t arrest our way out of it.” The long term solution, he added, is to get people into help. More resources need to go into peer counseling as well.

State lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have taken steps to curb the over prescribing of opioids by doctors and to provide increased training for doctors and nurses in pain management.

Compounding the addiction problem, Giglio said, is the fentanyl being mixed into heroin. “Too much of it will stop your heart,” he said.

One man, a recovering addict, said he had been clean for four years. “I wanted to get as high as possible short of death,” he said. Addicts often look for a batch “that kills someone and use just a little bit less.” He told the task force members they “ have to find a way to reach addicts at their own level.”

The man added after people found their pain medication being taken away, they turned to heroin, which was cheap and readily available on the street

Giglio, who co-chaired an Assembly Heroin Task Force said “you have to be at your lowest before you go into rehab.”

Cattaraugus County Coroner Howard T. VanRensselaer said he attended a heroin overdose last week in Gowanda that turned out to be the third son in a family to die of an overdose in 13 months.

Michael Sharbaugh of the county Probation Department questioned the number of official overdose deaths, believing the numbers to be higher. He said he thought there was “a gross under reporting of the number” of drug overdoses in the county.

Earlier this week, Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director, said that 11 heroin deaths had been confirmed this year as of the first week in June. That is more than the 10 recorded in all of 2016 and the same as the number of overdose victims reported in 2015.

Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said the county jail continues to do innovative drug counseling and be proactive. The counsel on first court appearance has kept down the jail population. “We’re open to any suggestions you have to assist us,” he told task force members.

In the past three years, the number of female inmates in the jail who are addicts has skyrocketed. Nearly all the 23 to 25 women in the jail have addiction problems. “That’s a good indication of what’s going on out there,” he added.

The sheriff said the department’s Hostage Rescue Team has participated in fewer raids this year, fewer doses of the heroin overdose antidote Narcan have been used and the department “has been more aggressive with drugs” as deaths have peaked.

Dawn Colburn of Seneca Strong, said 40 percent of the individuals they contacted during a recent outreach effort on both the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories had been enrolled in treatment programs. She said there is “a huge need for recovery housing.”

