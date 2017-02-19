Higher temperatures expected to stay through the week

This mid-February warm up will hang around Western New York a little longer, but residents should keep their winter gear within reach.

The unseasonably high temperatures will persist throughout the coming week, according to Robert Hamilton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, possibly even surpassing Saturday’s high of 57 by Wednesday when temperatures are predicted to peak near 60.

The bump in temperatures is being felt across the country as a Pacific air mass moves from coast to coast.

“Basically what’s happening is a jet stream introduced Pacific air across the entire country,” said Hamilton, “and as a result, the cold air is getting bottled up north of the border.”

Luckily, there haven’t been many reports of area flooding, likely due to a lack of ice covering the waterways to back up the flow, said Hamilton.

While the area has seen colder temperatures and more snow throughout this year’s winter season than last year, it has still been a milder winter than normal for the region, according to the Buffalo-based meteorologist.

“This winter is above normal in terms of temperatures, but snowfall for areas that get lake effect snow are closer to normal (for the season),” Hamilton said.

Locals should enjoy the weather while it lasts however, because freezing temperatures are likely to return by the week’s end and a long-term reprieve is still far off.

“We’ve got at least six more weeks where we could get some significant snow,” Hamilton said, “so it’s still a while yet.”