Hinsdale Central School District Board of Education maps out revised capital project timeline

HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Central School District Board of Education Wednesday night discussed how it will proceed with presenting a revised capital project plan to residents, including a more defined timeline of when a second vote will take place.

District officials have been working to revise the failed $6.8 million project proposal that was voted down in April, but put project talks on hold after Hinsdale residents struck down the district’s 2017-18 budget proposal last month. With a revised $9.71 million budget proposal passing last week, officials are shifting focus back to the project.

Superintendent Larry Ljungberg said Wednesday that the district still plans to make the project smaller in scale and have a zero percent tax impact. He presented the board with a timeline for a second capital project vote that would start with a July 12 public forum.

“The idea was to … get input before the final version of our project is set,” he told the board. “What we could do is present to whoever shows and say, ‘This is our current thinking,’ and get as much public input as we could.”

Although such a forum wouldn’t be mandatory — the district is only required to hold an informational session within two weeks of the actual vote — Ljungberg thinks it is necessary.

“With what recently happened with our votes, we don’t really want the community saying, ‘Well, you’re not listening to us, you didn’t give us an opportunity,’” he said.

Residents voted down the first capital project proposal, which included the purchase of nearly 14 acres of land adjacent to the school building for the construction of an athletic complex and nature pavilion, by a tally of 200 to 130. Those against the project raised concerns about the tax impact and questioned if it was necessary, since the district has an enrollment of only about 450 in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Ljungberg has said the project, which also includes upgrades to the school building and bus garage, will increase student engagement and could help stabilize enrollment. The athletic complex would also provide the varsity soccer teams with a regulation field.

The board is currently mulling a revised $4.8 million project that would still include the land purchase from Donna Miller and the construction of an athletic complex, but not the six-lane track and concession stand that was part of the first proposal.

Ljungberg is hopeful the track and concession stand could be added in a future project. If the revised project is passed, architects may position the complex so those additions could easily be added in the future.

The district is still trying to get the revised project to have no impact on taxpayers, but Ljungberg said nothing is set in stone. He and some board members have expressed that a zero percent impact may be the key to getting the project passed on the second vote. The first project would have cost taxpayers in the STAR program with a $100,000 home $70 a year. It would cost $35 for those in the Senior STAR program with a home of the same value.

Under the district’s current timeline, the board would have to make a decision on whether to call for a second vote by Sept. 6. If the board chose to do so, the district would need to take at least 45 days to advertise the vote, including the informational session within two weeks of the vote.

Ljungberg proposed that the second vote take place Oct. 24. The sale of the land is contingent on the capital project’s approval and expires sometime in the fall.

“I thought that was appealing if we go ahead with the soccer field because that’s during soccer season,” he said. “If you do something in the summer we think it would be a loss and if we do something in the winter we think it would be a loss,”

Ljungberg admitted some of his faculty have suggested completely different capital projects, including one for an auditorium.

“You really can’t do that because then you’d have to start over,” he said. “The state has to define what we put forth.”

He asked board members if they still wanted to proceed with the capital project proposal as it is.

Board President Jennifer Howell said they did.

“I think we as a board worked to identify what the priorities were in the first place,” she said. “These are all still priorities, we’re just making them more accessible so we can get taxpayer approval. … So I don’t think our priorities have changed.”

