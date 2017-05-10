Hinsdale Central School District Board of Education revising capital project plan

HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Central School District Board of Education is mulling over its next move after the district’s capital project plan was voted down by residents last month.

The board at its Tuesday meeting discussed several options, including a revised and smaller capital project district officials hope would be no cost to taxpayers.

District residents on April 4 voted down a $6.8 million capital project, which included the purchase of nearly 14 acres of land adjacent to the school for the construction of an athletic complex and nature pavilion. The project was defeated 200 votes to 130. Residents cited concerns with rising taxes and questioned the need for an athletic complex, as the district has an enrollment of just 450 students.

Superintendent Larry Ljungberg and Business Administrator Jennifer Jaquith presented the board Tuesday with a nearly $4.8 million capital project. The smaller-scale plan would still include the land purchase and athletic complex construction, yet nix plans for a six-lane track, concession stand and other additions to the complex. It would keep other building and bus garage improvements included in the first proposal.

District officials are still determining factors like state aid and debt service in hopes of making the plan have zero percent impact on taxpayers. The failed $6.8 million proposal would have had an annual cost of $70 to taxpayers in the STAR program with a $100,000 home, and half that for those in the Senior STAR program with a home of the same value.

“I think the key going forward for the second vote is a zero percent tax impact,” Ljungberg told the Times Herald. “I think it’d be very successful because it would introduce a regulation soccer field, and that’s a strong need for us as a strong soccer school. Purchasing the land will introduce a whole aspect of field studies for the sciences with the pavilion. Then, of course, the renovations of the building. So it’s really needed, all three parts.”

However, some board members worry residents will still vote down the project.

“What I’m hearing is some people are saying we don’t need it at all,” said board President Jennifer Howell. “I do worry that even if we sent it out at zero, people still wouldn’t want to invest.”

Board members said increasing parent participation is critical for the next vote. Many parents were enthusiastic about the vote during informational sessions, yet their positive energy was not reflected in the ballots.

“Maybe they just thought it was such a great deal that everyone else would vote and they didn’t need to,” Howell said.

Board members suggested scheduling the vote the same night as the district’s open house early next school year.

The district has to wait at least 90 days from the first vote to present a new capital project to voters — taking at least 45 days to create a new plan and at least 45 days to advertise it. The district already expects to take longer than that, yet it can’t take too much time, as the clock is ticking on its land purchase.

The sale was contingent on the capital project’s approval. The district’s contract with the Miller family, who owns the land, is valid only through the fall. Board members, while momentarily suggesting they should create a capital project plan without the land purchase, ultimately agreed the land is too beneficial to lose.

Ljungberg suggested a capital project vote in mid to late August.

The board will continue to work on a new plan. Its next meeting is set for 7 p.m. on May 24.

