Hinsdale Central School District proposing $9.7 million budget for 2017-18 school year

HINSDALE — The $9.7 million budget for Hinsdale Central School District next year, presented by officials Tuesday night, will include a tax levy increase of more than 2 percent.

A small turnout of residents attended the public budget hearing in the central school’s upper gym to hear about the 2017-18 proposed budget of $9,750,912 — a 0.85 percent increase from this school year.

Superintendent Larry Ljungberg told attendees the district of about 450 students uses a zero-based budgeting method to build its budgets.

“Every year we pretty much start out with a clean state,” he said. “We very actively create a budget based on expenses. … We start with a blank page.”

The budget is also proposing a 2.22 percent tax levy increase for a total tax levy of $1.92 million. District officials said they were originally going to propose a zero percent increase, as they did last year, but then learned of potential cuts to Title II, Part A, which helps districts pay for professional development.

The proposed 2.22 percent increase will make up for the potential funding loss of $39,000.

“The board doesn’t set the tax levy until August, so we’re hoping there will be good news between then and now,” said district Business Administrator Jennifer Jaquith, “but we had to present to you the worst-case scenario and that’s how we arrived at the tax levy increasing to close to $1.9 million.”

Those with a home at an assessed value of $75,000 with the basic STAR exemption would pay $546.45, compared to paying $531.26 this year.

New York’s state property-tax cap for schools each year is 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. If a school district wants to increase more, it needs a supermajority approval of 60 percent or more.

The district is also proposing the purchase of a $120,000 bus. Ljungberg said while most districts have a bus turnover rate of five to seven years, Hinsdale typically keeps its buses for about 10 years thanks to a conservative approach. The bus that needs to be replaced, bus No. 75, is more than 10 years old.

“You get to a point, just like with your family vehicle, where it’s just not cost effective to maintain that bus anymore,” he said.

The district will receive $4.9 million in New York state Foundation Aid — about a 3 percent increase from this school year. Total state aid would make up about 73 percent of the district’s revenue.

The annual budget vote will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

