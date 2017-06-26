Hinsdale Central School sees off 24 seniors Sunday

HINSDALE — The class of 2017, with 24 students graduating Sunday afternoon, was described by Principal Laurie Cuddy as a group that “works diligently for what you want.”

Cuddy, in a tender and triumphant address to the graduates, credited their success to that and other unique attributes they demonstrated to her in their high school years, despite weathering some personal hardships. She said these qualities will help them reach future goals in their adult lives.

Among their positive traits, she said, the classmates juggled more outside jobs with their academic load than any other class during her time in the District, and kept more students on the high honor roll, but their most memorable distinction was in the form of a prank.

Cuddy recalled finding her office door ajar early one morning and opening it with apprehension to find an impassable “sea and sky full” of blue balloons and her surprised reaction being videotaped by a group of seniors.

Valedictorian and class president Michael Chapman told his classmates that nothing can take their education away and their new experiences and lessons will only build upon it and add to their intelligence and wisdom. He asked them not to forget their roots will forever be in a small community where they learned of their own potential to grow and keep moving forward.

Salutatorian Olivia Cashimere pointed out that everyone in the auditorium is capable of achieving greatness.

“If you are not happy you have to make the change,” Cashimere said, adding, “After today it will not get any easier.”

She reminded them that “everything is temporary” and nothing worthwhile is permanent, but she urged them to keep going anyway.”

Jennifer Howell, president of the Board of Education, prefaced her remarks by videotaping the single row of seniors facing her, flanked by their friends and family members in the packed auditorium, promising the post the clip to the school’s website. She urged them to view it often to remember the whole community celebrating the day.

“You were given family values to share with the world,” she said. “Prepare to engage with the community by finding what you have in common. When you invest a part of yourself it gives you a sense of ownership. It’s a common place where everyone is valued…” she said.

As officials handed out a long list of awards and scholarships, with three graduates heading for military service, Darieon Carpenter, Shanna DeCarlo and Seth Sklar, who received extended applause. The final award, the EMT Award from the Ischua Fire Department and Auxiliary and presented to Jullie-Anne Deckman by her father Dan Deckman, was a tearful one.

GRADUATES INCLUDED:

Cree Ann Brunner, Jacob Carey, Darieon Carpenter, Olivia Cashimere, Michael Chapman (class president), Brianna DeCarlo, Shanna DeCarlo (class treasurer), Jullie-Anne Deckman, Lillian Easterly, Rebecca Eisenhuth, Katie Harris, Logan Herrick, Jakob Howard, Alecsy Howell, Nicole Hughes, Nicolas Ilustre, Kaleb Kastler (class secretary), Tyler J. Keech, Brianna Kirtz, Katryna Krzyzanowski, Kody Rowland, Seth Sklar (class vice president), Hope Tuttle, Sierra Wilson.

AWARDS INCLUDED:

Michael Chapman: Valedictorian Award, Academic Excellence Award; Carol Poe; Model Senior Award; Burt Scholarship; Hinsdale Alumni Scholarship; Special Senior Award; Christian Scholarship; Bruce Moody Memorial Award (Betty Pappas); James Mascho Memorial Award; National Honor Society Outstanding Honor Society Member; Olean Area FCU Scholarship; Principal’s Academic Big 30 Scholarship; Olean Exchange Club Youth of the Year Award; Keuka Board of Trustee Grant; Keuka Housing Grant.

Olivia Cashimere: Salutatorian Award; Academic Excellence Award; Special Person Award (Betty Pappas); National Honor Society Scholarship Award; National Honor Society Excellence Award.

Nicolas Ilustre: Academic Excellence Award; Special Senior Runner-up Award.

Hope Tuttle: Competitor Award; Ruth Thomas Award; Bruce Hamed Memorial Award; Carolyne McGonnell Memorial Award (Betty Pappas).

Alecsy Howell: Hinsdale Alumni Scholarship; Falling Leaves Regatta Scholarship; Gregory Spring Perseverance Scholarship; Senior Award (Betty Pappas); Jack Gaeta Memorial Award.

Lillian Easterly: Hinsdale Alumni Scholarship; Mary Kratts Memorial Scholarship; Unified Student Assistance (USA) Scholarship.

Brianna DeCarlo: Hinsdale Fire Dept. Scholarship.

Jacob Carey: Sons of the American Legion Scholarship; Vanda & Raymond Zier Memorial Award; National Honor Society’s Distinguished Service Award; American Red Cross Award; Alfred State Scholarship.

Seth Sklar: Thomas K. Oakley Memorial Award; Carolyne McGonnell Memorial Award (Betty Pappas); Lee Gaylor Memorial Award.

Katie Harris: Steven Gaylor Memorial Award.

Logan Herrick: Eileen Grabowski-Garton Memorial Award (Betty Pappas).

Jakob Howard: Benefactor’s Scholarship; Resident’s Grant; Canisius College Grant.

Jullie-Anne Deckman: EMT Award.