Hinsdale race for supervisor highlight of town elections

A three-way primary for Hinsdale town supervisor highlights the more than 140 city, town and county vacancies across Cattaraugus County.

In Hinsdale, where Supervisor Thomas Hooper did not seek re-election, Michael Bushnell, a Republican, and Mary Ann Powley, a Democratic councilman, filed Democratic nominating petitions for supervisor.

On the Republican line, Bushnell and Monroe Bishop, a Republican, filed petitions. Bushnell is also on the Conservative line and Bishop also filed Independence Party petitions.

The county Board of Elections issued a list Friday of candidates who filed nominating petitions by Thursday’s deadline. The filings are subject to challenge. This year’s primary date is Sept. 12.

Also in Hinsdale, Clerk Ann Carr is seeking re-election on the Democrat and Republican lines. She is unopposed.

Democrat Daniel Zawatski will challenge Highway Superintendent Thomas Mascho, a Republican who is also running on the Conservative line.

There’s a three-way Republican primary for two Hinsdale Town Board seats pitting incumbents Gerald Maerten and Douglas Wilson, and Ronald Brown. Maerten and Wilson are also on the Conservative line. Democrat Lori Clovis also filed.

A rundown of the other town races on the November ballot follows:

ALLEGANY

Allegany Supervisor John Hare, a Republican who is also running on the Independence party line, is being challenged by James Boser, a Democrat who is also running on the Conservative line. The supervisor’s post is a two-year term.

Allegany Town Clerk Deryle Phinney, a Republican who is also running on the Independence party line, is being challenged by Democrat Christina Golley, who is also running on the Conservative line. The town clerk post is a four-year term.

The town justice candidates, incumbent Robert Porter, a Republican also running on the Independence Party line, and Democrat challenger Anne Marie Raymond, are participating in a Conservative Party primary.

Republican Councilmen James Hitchcock and Robert Parker also are running on the Independence Party line. They are being challenged by Democrats Michael Fortuna and Kathleen Schaeper. Hitchcock, Parker and Schaeper are also in a Conservative primary.

ASHFORD

Councilmen William Heim and John Pfeffer are unopposed for re-election on the Republican line.

CARROLLTON

A Republican caucus will name candidates for supervisor, highway superintendent and two councilmen justice. No Democrat nominating petitions were filed.

COLDSPRING

Democrat Tina Hyde has filed for supervisor. Incumbent Melissa Davis is expected to be nominated at the Republican caucus.

Clerk Marilyn Bowley, Highway Superintendent Ronald Brooks and Justice John Emborski are on the Democrat line. There are also two councilman vacancies. A Republican caucus will also name candidates.

CONEWANGO

Incumbent Councilmen Ronald Adams and Willis Shaw are seeking re-election on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.

DAYTON

A Republican caucus will be held involving Supervisor Mark Smith, who is being challenged by Angie Mardino-Miller, who also has the Independence line.

Clerk Ruth Bennett, a Republican, is unchallenged.

Highway Superintendent Brian Taber is unchallenged on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.

Incumbent Councilman Thomas Chupa and Bruce Drajem are unopposed on the Republican line.

EAST OTTO

Supervisor Ann Rugg, Clerk Deanna Bowen and Highway Superintendent Thomas Benz are unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines. Councilman William Spors and Angela Sherman are also unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines.

ELLICOTTVILLE

Councilman Steven Crowley, a Democrat, and John R. Zerfas, a Republican, are both running unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines for town board.

FARMERSVILLE

Robert R. Karcher is running unopposed for supervisor on the Democrat and Republican lines.

Councilman Pamela Tilton and Andrew Warner are unopposed for two town board seats. Warner is also running on the Independence line.

FRANKLINVILLE

Republicans are expected to fill any vacancies by caucus.

FREEDOM

Democrat Randy Lester is challenging Supervisor Daren J. Whitacre, who is running on the Republican line.

Justice Gary Chamberlain, a Republican, is being challenged in a Republican primary by Jennifer Lynn Dougherty, who is also the Democrat candidate. Chamberlain is also running on the Conservative and Independence lines.

Highway Superintendent James Haggerty is running unopposed on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.

Councilmen Jolene Esposito-Craft and Ann Marie Dixon are running unopposed on the Republican line.

GREAT VALLEY

Councilman Ann Rockwell and Sandra Goode, running for re-election to two town board seats on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines, are being challenged by Democrat Rebecca Kruszynski.

HUMPHREY

Candidates to be nominated by Republican caucus. No Democratic candidates filed petitions for clerk, justice highway superintendent and two councilmen.

ISCHUA

A Republican caucus for supervisor is between Supervisor Jeffrey S. Goodyear and Robert W. Frank Jr.

Goodyear is also on the Independence line.

Clerk Kelle Brisky, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Stephanie Green, who is also on the Conservative line. Brisky also has the Independence Party line.

Highway Superintendent Richard Michael Jr., is running for re-election on the Democrat, Republican and Independence lines. He is being challenged by Adam Yehl, who is the Conservative candidate.

Julie McConnaughey-Goodyear is running unopposed on the Republican and Independence lines.

Incumbent councilmen Theresa Lowe and Rebecca Weatherby are unopposed for re-election. Lowe is on the Republican line and Weatherby is on the Democrat and Republican lines.

LEON

Supervisor Fred Filock is unopposed for re-election on the Republican line.

Clerk Sheila Fiebelkorn is unopposed for re-election on the Democrat and Republican lines.

Councilmen Jacqueline Ellis and Calvin Milliman are unopposed for re-election. Ellis is on the Democrat and Republican lines, while Milliman is on the Republican line.

LITTLE VALLEY

Councilmen Jerry Titus and William Stoll are running unopposed for re-election on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.

LYNDON

Supervisor Carol Evans is seeking re-election on the Democrat and Conservative lines. Also nominated at the Democratic caucus were Clerk Frank Puglisi, Justice Wayne Holden, Highway Superintendent George Schneider Jr., and council candidates Barbara Montante and Leonard Kaluzny Jr.

Puglisi, Holden, Schneider, Montante and Kaluzny are also running on the Conservative line.

Republicans also caucus to nominate candidates for the offices.

MACHIAS

Clerk Beth Rose is seeking re-election on the Republican line.

Justice Francis Lounsbury is unopposed for re-election on the Republican line.

Councilman Robert Shenk and Thomas Reese are on the Republican line for two four-year council seats.

MANSFIELD

Supervisor Robert C Keis Sr., Clerk Betty Horning and Highway Superintendent Bradley Hurley are seeking re-election on the Republican line. Councilmen Gregory Meyer Sr., and Larry A. Johnson are also seeking re-election on the Republican line.

NAPOLI

Democrat Jack Fuller and Joe Winsor Jr., Republican and Conservative candidate, are seeking to succeed Supervisor Melissa Kish. Fuller is also on the Independence line.

Clerk Victoria Bedell and Highway Superintendent Dale R. Blood are both seeking re-election on the Democrat, Republican and Independence lines. Blood is also on the Conservative line.

There are four candidates for two council seats: incumbent Charles Milks, and David Dechow, both Republicans, and Democrats Kenneth Booth and Robert Bedell.

NEW ALBION

Shannon Goode is the Republican and Independence Party candidate for justice.

Councilman Daniel Gross and Norman Kazmark are Republican candidates for the town board. Gross is also on the Independence line.

OLEAN

Supervisor Annette Parker, Clerk Jamie Geise and Highway Superintendent Patrick Zink are unopposed for re-election on the Republican line.

Republican incumbent Councilmen Donna Howard and Joshua Torrey are unopposed for re-election.

OTTO

Supervisor Ronald Wasmund, Clerk Trisha Priest and Highway Superintendent Robert Barber Jr. are unopposed for re-election on the Democratic line. Warren Dickerson Jr. is running for justice on the Democrat and Republican lines.

Councilman James Wojdan, a Democrat, and Republican Marlene Gregory are seeking two seats on the town board

PERRYSBURG

Councilmen Richard Gabel and Jennifer Dabolt are seeking re-election on the Republican and Conservative lines.

PERSIA

John Walgus, currently a councilman, is unchallenged for the supervisor’s post on the Republican line. Councilmen Robert O. Dingman Jr. and Gloria Tomaszewski are seeking re-election on the Republican line. Tomaszewski is also on the Conservative line.

PORTVILLE

Supervisor Timothy Emley is unopposed on the Republican line for re-election.

There’s a Republican primary between Highway Superintendent Todd Shaw and challenger Jeffrey Linn. There are no other candidates.

Councilman Stuart Frost and David Suain are unopposed on the Republican line for two town board seats.

RANDOLPH

Clerk Gretchen Hind is unopposed for re-election on the Republican, Conservative, Working Families and Independence lines.

Jean Shields is unopposed in her bid for re-election as assessor on the Republican line.

Councilmen Timothy Beach and Nathan Root are unopposed for reelection on the Republican line. Root is also on the Independence line.

RED HOUSE

Supervisor Tamara Booth, Highway Superintendent Llewellyn France and Clerk Nancy Schaal are running for re-election unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines.

Councilmen Brian Booth and Melissa Sipko are also unopposed for re-election on the Democrat and Republican lines.

SALAMANCA

Supervisor Michael Phillips, a Republican, is unopposed for re-election.

Clerk Rosemary Shadden, a Democrat who is also running on the Conservative line, is being challenged by Republican Donna Phillips, who also has the Independence line.

Justice James Halterman Sr., is unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines.

Highway Superintendent Frederick Light is unopposed running on the Democrat and Republican lines.

Incumbent Councilman Larry Stewart is running on the Democrat and Republican lines for one of two seats. Republican candidate Diana Brodie-Anderson is seeking the other seat.

SOUTH VALLEY

Candidates selected at caucus.

YORKSHIRE

Clerk Fred Clark is unopposed on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.

There are four candidates for two seats on the town board. Democrats Constance Walker, an incumbent, and Peggy Austin will run against Republicans Kenneth Fisher, an incumbent, and Christopher Edmunds. Fisher and Edmunds also have Conservative and Independence Party backing.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)