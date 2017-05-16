Hinsdale residents vote down 2017-18 school budget, superintendent says voters confused budget vote with capital project vote

HINSDALE — A month after voting down their school district’s $6.8 million capital project, Hinsdale residents Tuesday night voted down the district’s proposed $9.7 million budget for 2017-18 school year, 97 to 93.

Hinsdale Central School District officials think some residents weren’t entirely sure what they were voting on, and confused the annual budget vote with a second capital project vote.

Superintendent Larry Ljungberg told the Olean Times Herald that almost all residents who voted down the budget and completed exit poll surveys complained about aspects of the capital project in the surveys. A second, revised capital project vote, which the district’s Board of Education is still mulling over, is completely separate from the annual budget vote and would not take place until at least late summer or early fall.

“There’s a strong misunderstanding,” Ljungberg said. “We’re going to have to go out for a revote and really communicate to the public that this is our annual budget and it has nothing to do with the capital project.”

The district’s Board of Education will discuss how to proceed at its May 24 meeting. The district can either submit a revised budget or the same budget to voters during a second vote the third week of June. If the budget failed to pass for a second time, the district would have to operate on a contingency budget next school year.

Ljungberg said he did not want to speculate how the board will chose to proceed. However, he said officials will re-examine the entire budget if the board chooses to revise the budget.

“It’s not just a simple thing where you do one or two things,” he said. “We would look at reducing the (overall budget) increase and reduce our tax levy as well. In order to do that we’d have to look at our entire budget.”

The district had proposed a budget of $9,750,912 — a 0.85 percent increase. The proposal also called for a 2.22 percent tax levy increase for a total tax levy of $1.92 million. Officials said the increase would make up for potential cuts to Title II, Part A, which helps districts pay for professional development.

However, Ljungberg said he doesn’t feel the budget defeat Tuesday was due to the increases, calling the proposal very conservative.

“We feel we have a quality education system and I think we’re very conservative when you compare like schools to Hinsdale,” he said.

Hinsdale residents have approved the district’s budget every year the last 10 years, Ljungberg said. He added Business Administrator Jennifer Jaquith, who’s been with the district more than 20 years, couldn’t remember residents voting down a budget.

District residents on April 4 voted down the $6.8 million capital project, which included the purchase of nearly 14 acres of land adjacent to the school for the construction of an athletic complex and nature pavilion, by a tally of 200 to 130. Residents cited concerns with rising taxes and questioned the need for an athletic complex, as the district has an enrollment of just 450 students across kindergarten to 12th grade.

Residents did approve the purchase of a $120,000 school bus, 110 to 80, and re-elected board member Nanci Hurlburt, who ran unopposed. Ljungberg called those two votes the “silver lining” of the night.

