Hinsdale, Westons Mills fire districts plan for clearing up administrative boundaries

WESTONS MILLS — A pair of fire districts are hoping to clear up state certification issues by expanding their boundaries, but officials said services will remain the same.

The Hinsdale Fire District and Westons Mills Fire district will host a joint public hearing at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Olean Town Hall to discuss the Hinsdale district absorbing Olean Fire Protection District No. 2, which is already served by the Hinsdale Fire Dept., and the Westons Mills district absorbing the Westons Mills Fire Protection District, which Kinney Hose Co. already serves.

Westons Mills Fire District Secretary and Commissioner Terry Everetts said the changes are a reflection on state paperwork, and will not affect services provided to the public for fire and ambulance services — the same agency will be called to a fire or medical emergency as takes place today, he said.

“We’re not really doing anything different than what we’ve been doing, we’re just doing it correctly,” Everetts said, adding Kinney Hose Co. will continue serving areas the group has served since the 1940s. “It’s just making it simpler for the town clerk and the fire commissioners — it’s a bit easier for everyone like that.”

Ambulance services operating for a municipality in New York need to obtain a certificate of need, Everetts said, specifying coverage areas.

“A few years ago, the city of Olean had their certificate of need updated to cover the town of Olean — the south end of the city … all the way up to where Knapp Creek takes over,” he said. “The (state) Health Department actually added the entire town to their certificate, instead of just that portion, so we were going to get it corrected and added to our portion.”

A similar situation occurred in the northern part of the town, where Hinsdale ambulance crews respond inside of Olean Fire Protection District No. 2.

As both districts have the same issues that involve in the town of Olean, the processes are being completed simultaneously.

Along with getting the new certificates, the fire protection districts will be absorbed into the fire districts, Everetts said.

According to the state Department of State, a fire district is a political subdivision — essentially its own municipality with an elected governing body. It is able to levy taxes and incur indebtedness, with taxes being levied and collected with town taxes. Taxes are limited by the state property tax cap. Neither fire district will see a change in board, as both are firm

A fire protection district, however, is under the control of the town board. It is an area of a town which is covered by a contract with a fire company or department. The district itself cannot levy taxes, but the area covered by a contract is subject to taxes.

Everetts said the distinction means little for the average homeowner — both types of taxes are of similar levels and are collected on the town and county tax bill.

