Historic Custer City home torn down to make way for Dollar General

BRADFORD, Pa. — The historic Sheldon Jewett home, that at one time had been owned and occupied by the founder of Custer City, was demolished earlier this week to make way for a Dollar General store.

The razing of the 132-year-old home was reviewed, discussed and delayed over the past year by Bradford Township officials as well as officials with GBT Realty Corp. representing Dollar General.

On Friday, Bob Gage of GBT Realty in Brentwood, Tenn., said the house ultimately was demolished after the company looked at several possibilities for saving it by having it moved to another site.

“We tried to give that big house away, but nobody wanted it,” Gage said. “Actually it was not on the National Historic Register. We don’t tangle with anything on the historic register because it’s very limiting when you’re talking about a new development.”

Gage said a barn/garage structure at the rear of the property, which likely was a carriage house at one time, will also be demolished.

“We actually delayed the project about six weeks trying to find somebody to take it,” he explained. “We were willing to give (the house) away, if somebody would take it. We were actually willing to donate the portion of what it would cost us to tear it down to help move the thing, but there were no takers.

“Unfortunately it looked like a really nice house and could have been something if somebody had spent a little time on it,” he added.

A look back at the history of the home reveals a grand, two-story mansion built in 1885 by Jewett, who was referred to as a “pioneer resident of McKean County.”

A veteran of the Civil War, Jewett was a member of the famous Pennsylvania Bucktails and had been taken prisoner at the battle of Bethesda Church near Cold Harbor. He was later imprisoned six months in Andersonville prison. Jewett hosted the second Bucktail reunion at his house in 1888. Dozens of the veterans were brought to the community by special train.

In his later years, Jewett became prominent in McKean County through oil production. The majority of the Custer City community, most of which was owned by Jewett, was built on his farmland.

Jewett’s home was described in his 1915 obituary as an elegant mansion that was “one of the finest in the county.” The home had broad verandas, and each room was “finished with a different kind of wood, such as butternut, oak, cherry, maple, etc.”

According to the county Recorder of Deeds office, following the Jewett family’s ownership, the home had been owned by John W. Bryner, Margaret Bryner Trustees, Cheryl Johnson et al, and Dennis Biesik. The property was purchased by the Bradford DPP LLC corporation from Biesik for $275,298, assessment card records state.

As for the construction of the Dollar General store, Gage said it is expected to begin soon.

“Normally the way our projects run are once all the demo is done and gone, certainly within a week they should be breaking ground and mobilizing,” he speculated.

Gage said the Dollar General corporation typically tries to hire local contractors as much as possible for their projects.

“We run down that road first and put it out to bid locally,” he said. “The goal is to try and inject as much money back into the community as possible.”

Previous reports indicated that construction plans call for a 9,100-square-foot building to be located on the back of the site, with parking in the front of the 1.4-acre property.

Gage said Dollar General stores normally hire eight to 10 staff, but the number of employees could go as high as 15, depending on the success of the business.

Bradford Township supervisors, who includes chairman Jim Erwin, couldn’t be reached for a comment on the incoming business.

Erwin had stated previously, however, that he was pleased with the project.

“We’re excited to see business come to the township,” Erwin had remarked.