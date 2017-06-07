IDA considers project to restore two buildings

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency may soon become a partner in the revival of two historic Main Street buildings in Randolph.

Six Smith Properties LLC, of Randolph, proposes to renovate two condemned buildings at 135 and 141 Main St., Randolph, including the village’s only laundromat.

Reid Smith estimates the investment to shore up the buildings and renovate them, including their historic facades, at around $300,000.

Smith appeared before the IDA Board of Directors Tuesday, seeking sales tax exemption for materials and equipment and a 10-year adaptive reuse PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes). Sales tax exemptions are estimated at $30,000 and the PILOT would save about $25,000 in property taxes over 10 years.

He said he plans to restore the facades, fix the buildings, install new heating systems, renovate second floor apartments and reopen the laundromat. He would also provide commercial space on the first floor of the other building.

Historic tax credits will help restore the buildings, Smith said. He plans to borrow about $250,000 for the project.

Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Industrial Development Agency, said the project is critical for downtown Randolph, especially with the collapse in 2015 of the McNally-Fisher Building across the street.

“It’s a great step in the right direction of restoring downtown,” Wiktor added.

Smith said he hopes his efforts will spur further development and renovation efforts by other downtown building owners.

“It’s good to see we can do something good in a small community,” said Brent Driscoll, acting chairman at the IDA meeting.

The IDA approved a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) for the project and agreed to set a public hearing on the project soon in Randolph.

The IDA also gave final approval for incentives to several companies including:

Win-Sum Ski Corp., for $3.1 million worth of improvements and equipment purchases for the ski resort.

Olean Manor Inc., an assisted living facility in Allegany valued at more than $17 million.

Olean Gateway LLC., Olean, road and sewer work and construction of retail space off Buffalo Street. A hotel is planned for the site later.

North Delaware Holdings LLC and Stillhouse of Buffalo LLC project, Ellicottville, increasing the value of the project from $500,000 to $750,000.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)