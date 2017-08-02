John Kelly called Sessions to affirm job security: Source

Newly appointed White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday to reassure him of his job security, a senior level source familiar with the situation told ABC News.

The news of the conversation between Kelly and Sessions was first reported Wednesday by The Associated Press. It comes in the wake of a wave of criticism Sessions has taken from the president on social media, and marks one of Kelly’s first actions in his new role.

Sessions was among Trump’s earliest and most vocal supporters during his campaign for president, endorsing him publicly in February of 2016, and was widely regarded as a close ally of the president going into his role as attorney general.

The relationship between the two men has shown signs of deteriorating in the wake of Sessions recusing himself from the ongoing Russia investigation, with Trump calling his attorney general “beleaguered” in a tweet sent on July 24.

The reassurance from Trump’s new chief of staff points to a change in direction from the type of ambiguous rhetoric the president has used as recently as last week, when he said “time will tell” what will happen to Sessions.

Trump announced his appointment of Kelly, the former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to replace outgoing chief of staff Reince Priebus in a tweet last week, calling Kelly a “great American.”

ABC News’ John Santucci contributed to this report.