Large amounts of cocaine, money seized in Dunkirk raid

DUNKIRK — A police raid of a Dunkirk home Tuesday night netted nearly 30 ounces of cocaine and led to felony charges for two alleged cocaine traffickers.

Michael L. Pacheco, 26, of 15 Webster St., Dunkirk, was charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class A-2 felony, and second-degree conspiracy, a class B felony. Fred A. Santiago, 29, of 80 Lincoln Ave., Dunkirk, was charged with second-degree conspiracy.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said additional state and federal charges are pending for the two men, and others may also be charged.

Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Forceagents arrested Pacheco on a warrant from Dunkirk Town Court at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Dunkirk. He was allegedly found to be in possession of more than 4.5 ounces of cocaine.

At 7:10 p.m., task force agents, Dunkirk police and the DEA executed a search warrant at Santiago’s residence at Lincoln Avenue in the city of Dunkirk. Agents seized approximately 28.5 ounces of cocaine — a street value of $50,000 — as well as $46,000 in U.S. currency, postal money orders, scales, packaging materials and a cocaine press, which police said is used to process cocaine for sale.Evans and Hamburg police assisted in the arrest.

Authorities allege Santiago conspired with Pacheco to deliver more than an ounce of cocaine to a task force agent in the town of Dunkirk.

Pacheco’s bail was set at $150,000 cash or $300,000 property bond. Santiago was held without bail.