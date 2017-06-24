Large donation provided to Medical Loan Closet

OLEAN — Hospital beds and other medical equipment were unloaded from a van like a load of gold Thursday by volunteers and staff at the Medical Loan Closet in Olean.

The Rev. John Lounsbury, director the facility on 920 N. Fourth St., said the large donation of medical equipment by Kane, Pa., pharmacist Steve Giordano couldn’t have come at a better time as supplies were low.

The loan closet, a ministry run by Lounsbury and his church, Cornerstone Full Gospel, loans or provides medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs and other items to people and agencies throughout the Twin Tier region. Lounsbury had published a request in New York state and Pennsylvania for additional donations over a month ago when the facility was very low on supplies.

Loan closet volunteer Vicky McKinney of Allegany said she was helping at the facility the day Giordano called and said he had medical equipment to donate.

“I just happened to be here the day he called,” McKinney said. When she learned how much Giordano wanted to donate, she recruited help. In addition to her husband, Ray, a member of the American Legion in Allegany, McKinney’s grandsons, Patrick and Connor Walsh, and others including Jillian Walsh, Brendan and Weston Stevenson, offered to help. Funds donated by the Olean American Legion were used to rent a U-Haul truck that was driven to Kane, about an hour away, and back.

“I was surprised with the amount he had to donate,” McKinney said of Giordano. “He had a barn (at his farm) he had us unload.”

Another volunteer at the facility, Norma Britt, said the donation will be a big help for people who need hospital beds.

“We have three calls (currently) from people who need hospital beds,” Britt said. “Right now we also need wheelchairs with legs, shower chairs and coated mattresses.”

When contacted, Giordano said he learned of the loan closet’s need when he read Lounsbury’s request that was published in the Bradford Era and the Olean Times Herald.

Giordano, a native of Bradford and Vietnam veteran, had owned and operated Temple Pharmacy in Kane for 35 years and sold it in 2008.

“I kept my home health care business going for another year … but I didn’t want to be involved with it when I was retired,” Giordano explained. “I spent many hours trying to give (the supplies) away to veterans and veterans’ associations.”

Giordano said when he saw the story in the Era, he knew he had found the right home for his donation.

“I’m glad it’s being used finally,” he added. “And I’m glad it’s being overseen by people who know what they’re doing.”

Giordano said he was also impressed that the volunteers who picked up the supplies were high school students who included the Walsh brothers as well as the Stevenson brothers.

“For young kids to come over and help like that, that was pretty swell, too,” Giordano said.

“All those kids and their help made it a lot easier.”

The loan closet is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

For more information on making donations to the loan closet, call 379-8491.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter,OTHKate)