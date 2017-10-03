Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend Marilou Danley returns to US

Suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend is back in the United States. Now, investigators hope she can shed some light on the motivation behind Paddock’s alleged massacre of 58 people this weekend.

Marilou Danley landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 7:17 p.m. PT on Philippine Air Flight 102, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

Danley, who was returning from the Philippines, was taken out a back way so she would not be seen in public, and she was met by FBI agents immediately upon landing, ABC News reports.

While agents met Danley upon landing, she is not officially in custody and is free to go where she pleases.

Australia’s Channel 7 interviewed Danley’s sisters late Wednesday, with one of them saying Danley was sent away by Paddock so she didn’t interfere with his plans to carry out the shooting. Danley traveled with an Australian passport.

“I know that she don’t know anything as well, like us,” one sister told Channel 7. “She was sent away. She was away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

The sisters spoke on the condition of anonymity and had their faces blurred during the interview.

“No one can put the puzzles together, no one except Marilou,” one of the sister’s told Channel 7. “Because Steve is not here to talk anymore, only Marilou can maybe help out.”

The 62-year-old Danley was in a relationship with Paddock for a few years, reportedly meeting while she worked as a hostess at a Reno, Nevada casino. Danley left her husband, Geary Danley, in 2013 and moved in with Paddock. She officially filed for divorce in 2015.

Danley and Paddock lived together in Mesquite, Nevada, but she was in the Philippines when Paddock allegedly carried out Sunday’s massacre of 58 people at a Las Vegas country music festival. Police recovered 19 guns, as well as explosive material and large quantities of ammunition, from the home Paddock and Danley shared.

The shooter rained machine gun fire down on the more than 20,000 attendees of the concert, with over 500 people suffering injuries in the resulting chaos. Police say Paddock shot himself before a SWAT team broke down the door to the hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Las Vegas police officially named Danley a “person of interest” at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. She was previously just referred to as a witness who they were interested in interviewing.

“Currently she’s a person of interest,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Travel records obtained by ABC News show Danley, who uses an Australian passport, traveled to her home country of the Philippines on Sept. 15. She flew from Manila to Hong Kong on Sept. 22 and then returned to Manila three days later on Sept. 25.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that Paddock had wired tens of thousands of dollars to someone in the Philippines over the past few months.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.