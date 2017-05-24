Local band marking release of new album with gig in Buffalo

OLEAN — The Hovelists, an alternative rock band based in Olean, will mark the release of its first full-length album, “Error of the Second Kind,” with a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mohawk Place in Buffalo.

Vocalist and guitarist Chris Curcio and vocalist and bassist Josh Wells started The Hovelists as a home studio recording project in Curcio’s basement and emerged as a full band in the spring of 2016. The band’s name comes from “The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch,” a novel by Philip K. Dick.

Curcio says much of his songwriting is influenced by Dick’s “brand of postmodern paranoia.”

To date The Hovelists have recorded and self-released seven EP’s on Bandcamp. Their EP, “If You Don’t,” earned a favorable response from listeners, with the title track, “It Just Came to Me,” receiving airtime on local college radio. It charted at No. 21 on CJAI 92.1 FM Amherst Radio for the week of Feb. 3, 2015.

The Hovelists’ recordings and performances range in sound from alternative/punk rock to experimental/post-rock songs, with an occasional surrealist track included. Curcio and Wells say they draw from several influences, such as The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Nirvana to create their own brand of punk rock.

The group opened for Trapt in the summer of 2016 in Stroudsburg, Pa. This summer, the band will be one of three bands performing in Bradner Stadium in the prelude to the Fourth of July fireworks.

A digital copy of “Error of the Second Kind” is $1; a hard-copy CD is $5. For more on The Hovelists, check out the band’s Facebook page.