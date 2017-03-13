Local school closings for Tuesday

The following schools have announced closures for Tuesday in advance of the winter storm warning:

Alfred University

Allegany-Limstone Central School

Andover Central Schools

Archbishop Walsh Academy

Belfast Central Schools

BOCES-Belmont

BOCES-Olean

Bolivar-Richburg Central Schools

Canaseraga Central School District

Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central Schools

Cuba-Rushford Central Schools

Ellicottville Central Schools

Fillmore Central Schools

Franklinville Central Schools

Friendship Central Schools

Genesee Valley Central Schools

Hinsdale Central Schools

Jamestown Community College – Olean Campus

New Life Christian School

Olean City Schools

Olean Head Start

Portville Central Schools

Randolph Academy

Randolph Central Schools

Salamanca City Schools

Scio Central Schools

Seneca Nation – Allegany

Seneca Nation – Cattaraugus

Sonshine Christian Academy

Southern Tier Catholic Schools

Wellsville Central Schools

West Valley Central Schools

Whitesville Central Schools

This list will be updated as more closures are announced.

