Local school closings for Tuesday

The following schools have announced closures for Tuesday in advance of the winter storm warning:
Alfred University
Allegany-Limstone Central School
Andover Central Schools
Archbishop Walsh Academy
Belfast Central Schools
BOCES-Belmont
BOCES-Olean
Bolivar-Richburg Central Schools
Canaseraga Central School District
Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central Schools
Cuba-Rushford Central Schools
Ellicottville Central Schools
Fillmore Central Schools
Franklinville Central Schools
Friendship Central Schools
Genesee Valley Central Schools
Hinsdale Central Schools
Jamestown Community College – Olean Campus
New Life Christian School
Olean City Schools
Olean Head Start
Portville Central Schools
Randolph Academy
Randolph Central Schools
Salamanca City Schools
Scio Central Schools
Seneca Nation – Allegany
Seneca Nation – Cattaraugus
Sonshine Christian Academy
Southern Tier Catholic Schools
Wellsville Central Schools
West Valley Central Schools
Whitesville Central Schools
This list will be updated as more closures are announced.