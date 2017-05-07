Local support groups can provide lifeline to dementia caregivers

OLEAN — When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, the care provided by family members or friends can lead to stress and burnout if support isn’t available.

Over the past several years, the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York has sponsored support groups for the family members and friends of people afflicted with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other incapacitating issues such as Parkinson’s disease.

Caregiver support groups are provided at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Eden Heights of Olean on South 25th Street. The next session is May 16. A similar support group is offered at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Allegany County Office for the Aging in Belmont.

All caregivers from the area are welcome to attend, said coordinator Stacy Lockwood, a caseworker with the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging in Olean and facilitator of the local group.

Many of the caregivers who come to the sessions are taking care of parents or spouses afflicted by dementia, and often struggle with the way their loved ones are changing.

“A lot of this is meant for the caregivers themselves,” Lockwood said. “They talk about what’s going on currently and the struggles they’re having. We kind of problem-solve with them.”

The sessions not only help with problem-solving, but also encourage caregivers to take care of themselves, Lockwood said. In the long run this helps caregivers continue to care for loved ones and not experience burnout.

“If they are at the point of getting burned out, we try to help them so they can come back from that,” Lockwood added.

The group also provides information on resources available in the community.

Jody Jordan, a case manager at Eden Heights, said the group has had a good response over the past couple of years, but more people are welcome.

“In the beginning we had people from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua (counties), but that has kind of dropped off,” Jordan said. “Now, we just have local people and families who have residents that are here” and afflicted with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“So many people can benefit from this, but they don’t know (the support group) is here,” she added.

Jordan said she has screened people in their 40s and 50s who developed dementia from conditions such as vascular issues and brain tumors.

“You also have folks who have strokes and that can lead to a type of dementia,” she added.

Jordan noted the facility has a 20-bed unit for memory care.

Eden Heights also has quarterly meetings with families of residents, where they are updated on events like the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which takes place Sept. 9 in Olean.

Jordan hopes more people will attend the support group meetings, as well as related activities.

“If anyone has questions about any of this, they can give me a call and we’ll get them hooked up,” she said, noting she can be contacted at 372-4466. In addition, Lockwood can be contacted at 373-8032.

