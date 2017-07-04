Local veterans believe patriotism should be at forefront of Fourth of July celebrations

Fireworks, barbecues and family get-togethers are what many people think of doing when the Fourth of July holiday rolls around.

Several veterans and employees of American Legions and VFWs in the area also enjoy celebrating the holiday with all the trimmings, but believe patriotism should be forefront of all activities.

Here are their thoughts on patriotism and what it means to them this Fourth of July:

Olean American Legion

• Kathy Giberson, sergeant at arms for the American Legion, and daughter of U.S. Army veteran:

Giberson said she wishes area residents showed as much interest in patriotic holidays such as the Fourth of July and Memorial Day as they do in other community activities.

“They’ll come watch the Santa Claus Lane parade, but they won’t come watch the Memorial Day parade,” Giberson lamented. “And they’ll come to the fireworks show, but I don’t think they really know” the patriotic significance of the event.

• Kevin Miles, U.S. Air Force veteran, 1981-83:

“Patriotism is respect, love for your country, fighting for your rights and freedom,” Miles said. “If it wasn’t for the veterans fighting for your freedom, you wouldn’t have” freedom at all.

Olean VFW

• Tom Spiller, volunteer, and son of a World War II veteran:

“Patriotism means freedom,” Spiller said, noting he volunteers at the Olean VFW because of his patriotism. “We wouldn’t have what we have if it wasn’t for our vets.”“

• Tim Quattrone, U.S. Army veteran, South Korea:

“We should show respect (during the holiday) for all those who take care of our country,” Quattrone said. “(Respect) doesn’t have to be just for the military — it can also be for civil service and the families who support people doing this, too.”

Allegany American Legion

• Jim Rockey, U.S. Army Korean veteran:

Rockey said patriotism has provided a number of freedoms for citizens in the country, which even includes the right to burn the American flag.

Rockey said he believes many area residents show patriotism during the Fourth, but believes people should honor the American flag more during the holiday.

Traci Ellis, an employee at the Allegany American Legion, added her thoughts on the holiday, by noting, “Without these (veterans) we couldn’t have (celebrations and parades), we couldn’t be free.”

Limestone American Legion

• Bill Hudspeth, U.S. Marine veteran, Korea and Vietnam:

“Fourth of July is a real patriotic holiday … ” Hudspeth remarked. “During my 23 years (in the service) I did lose some friends both in Korea and Vietnam” who should be remembered.

He said respect should also be shown for veterans and the military during the Fourth, even if it’s silent remembrance.

“It’s a good time for families and their cookouts” but (veterans) should always be remembered,” he said.

• Pat Fenstermaker, U.S. Navy, 1962-64:

“Patriotism to me means giving to others,” Fenstermaker said of her thoughts on its meaning. The veteran said she saw American patriotism in action when she and other Naval personnel helped a number of Cubans leave their country, and come to America for freedom, during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s.