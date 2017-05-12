Local volunteers will have opportunity to clean the great outdoors Saturday

PORTVILLE — A few weeks ago, staff at Pfeiffer Nature Center were pleasantly surprised to find that a previously damaged railing on the Lillibridge Road property had been repaired by volunteers.

Vicki Schmidt, interim director of the center, hopes more volunteers will show up in force beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday to help with the annual trail and cleanup program. Schmidt said that during the four-hour event, staff and volunteers will spruce up the historic American chestnut log cabin as well as the grounds at the center, located at 1974 Lillibridge Road. Volunteers may stay as long as they are able during the session. The activity is free and open to the public and is best designed for ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Schmidt, a retired earth science teacher from Portville Central School District, said in addition to her work at the organization’s Main Street office in Portville, she visits the Lillibridge Road and Yubadam Road properties regularly.

“There is hardly ever a day that I stop up here that there isn’t a car in the parking lot,” she shared.

One of Schmidt’s visitors on Wednesday was a former student, Christopher Anderson, who is current director of the Center for Student Wellness at St. Bonaventure University. Anderson visited the Nature Center with his staff members to celebrate the end of the school year for the university.

“I can remember this as a child, playing here in the woods,” Anderson said of visits to the property when it was still owned by the Pfeiffer family.

Schmidt said regular visits by the public is the reason the nature center properties need to be maintained regularly.

“One of the things we’ll be doing is spring cleaning on the cabin,” Schmidt explained. “We’ll be dusting and cleaning the floors.”

She said this is necessary for the cabin’s open house events, that may increase this year.

“I’m kind of hoping to at least get the cabin open once a month, maybe even once a week this year,” Schmidt added. “We really need to get people to see the cabin” which could lead to increased membership and donations.

As for the outside work, volunteers will be needed to rake and clean trails, install signs, rebuild stone walls and repair additional railings and a grill behind the cabin. Volunteers may also be asked to help lay a flagstone patio in front of the cabin.

“We’ll also clean the pavilion because we do rent that,” she added. “We’ll be cleaning the tables and floor in the pavilion because birds like to go in there.”

Schmidt said participants can bring their own cleaning supplies, push brooms and gloves, as well as tools that include handsaws, shovels, posthole diggers, hammers and power screwdrivers.

“I would say anything they bring would be helpful,” Schmidt said.

Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at the Nature Center, said she is pleased with the improvements she has seen during her work at the facility over the past couple of years.

“I am very proud of the many improvements that have been made on both the Lillibridge and Eshelman (Yubadam) properties since being on staff,” she said. “The upgrades and enhancements to the Nature Center are the result of the hard work, dedication and support of our board of directors, volunteers and community members.”

Jones said people interested in helping are encouraged to dress for the weather. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring water and snacks. Pizza will also be provided during the event.

“What makes the day special for me are the smiles on the faces of those who see the difference they have made for Pfeiffer Nature Center,” Jones concluded.

For more information, call the Nature Center office at 933-0187 or visit online at pfeiffernaturecenter.org.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter @OTHKate)