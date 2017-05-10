Machias man pleads guilty in fatal motorcycle crash

LITTLE VALLEY — A Machias man pleaded guilty Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to charges stemming from an August 2013 motorcycle accident that killed his wife.
Michael Baker, 53, of Machias, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, according to District Attorney Lori Rieman, whose office reported the case Wednesday among others that were heard Monday.
Authorities allege Michael Baker was intoxicated on Aug. 11, 2013, when he lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn on McKinstry Road in Machias. Both he and his wife, 43-year-old Dianne Baker, were thrown from the bike. Dianne Baker died at the scene, while Michael Baker suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
New York State Police alleged at the time that Michael Baker had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent — more than twice the legal limit in New York state.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
IN OTHER CASES:
- Robert Stuckey, 50, of Bradford, Pa., pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class E felony. The charges stem from a Dec. 10 traffic stop on Interstate 86 in Hinsdale. After a K-9 unit searched a vehicle Stuckey was driving, he and another Bradford man, who was also charged, were found to be in possession of 5.5 pounds of marijuana, New York State Police said. Sentencing is scheduled for June 25, 2018.
- Robert C. Leon, 24, presently incarcerated in Chautauqua County Jail, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted assault, class D felonies. The charges stem from an Aug. 29 incident in Little Valley while Leon was confined in a correctional facility. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
- Norma J. Harrison, 37, of Steamburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while intoxicated, class E felonies; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and obstructing governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents on Jan. 28 and Feb. 22 in Salamanca. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
- Michael Hill, 32, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. In December 2012 and November 2013 in the town of Salamanca, Hill allegedly stole property exceeding $3,000. Hill also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. The charges stem from a July 2 incident in Coldspring. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
- Stacey Spencer Jr., of Olean, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted robbery, a class E felony. The charges stem from a March 17, 2016, incident in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
- Kimberly A. Wilber, 53, of Olean, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a March 17 incident in Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
- Allen Singer, 21, address unknown, was sentenced to five years probation for fourth-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Singer attempted to sell an unspecified controlled substance on May 19 in Olean.
- Thomas J. Conklin, 31, of Delevan, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree identity theft, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stem from a Dec. 6 incident in Yorkshire. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
- Amanda Wisiorek, 39, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a Jan. 4 incident in Dayton. Sentencing is scheduled for August 7.