Machias man pleads guilty in fatal motorcycle crash

LITTLE VALLEY — A Machias man pleaded guilty Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to charges stemming from an August 2013 motorcycle accident that killed his wife.

Michael Baker, 53, of Machias, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, according to District Attorney Lori Rieman, whose office reported the case Wednesday among others that were heard Monday.

Authorities allege Michael Baker was intoxicated on Aug. 11, 2013, when he lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn on McKinstry Road in Machias. Both he and his wife, 43-year-old Dianne Baker, were thrown from the bike. Dianne Baker died at the scene, while Michael Baker suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

New York State Police alleged at the time that Michael Baker had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent — more than twice the legal limit in New York state.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

