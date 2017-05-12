Man allegedly found with heroin, cocaine in Gowanda school parking lot

GOWANDA — A school resource officer’s check on a suspicious vehicle in the Gowanda Middle-High School parking lot led to the discovery of heroin, cocaine and hypodermic needles.

Authorities allegedly found Dana A. Toppins, 36, of 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, in the school parking lot an hour and a half after dismissal May 2 with approximately five grams of heroin, a gram of cocaine, as well as several hypodermic needles and articles of packaging equipment, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Toppins, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. A female sitting in the driver’s seat was also interviewed at the Gowanda Police Department station but released pending further investigation.

“Luckily we had an officer still there and he was able to respond quickly,” said Capt. Shawn Gregory of the sheriff’s office.

Gowanda Central School District school resource officer Ben Shields, who worked for the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force for more than seven years, called it one of the most bizarre cases he’s ever dealt with.

“It leads you to the answer of why we’re under such a huge drug epidemic. There’s just virtually no fear or thought into having this stuff on them,” said Shields, a deputy with the sheriff’s office. “If people are willing to have this on school property, I would say it’s representative of a severe lack of judgment.”

Shields was stopped in the school hallway and alerted about the drugs by a woman who was dropped off at the school by Toppins and the female driver. The woman was reportedly taking a New York state five-hour pre-licensing course hosted at the school. None of the three are from the local area, authorities said.

“It turns out that person had personal knowledge of the people in the vehicle and they pulled me aside and explained that the person in the vehicle had large quantities of drugs on them,” Shields said.

He called for backup and approached the Dodge Dakota pickup truck Toppins and the female driver were sitting in. While speaking to them, Shields said he saw a suspicious baggie on Toppin’s lap. Gowanda police officer Cori Kowalski arrived shortly after and allegedly observed another larger baggie in the vehicle, Shields said. A further search of the vehicle then revealed heroin, cocaine, needles and packaging materials, according to authorities.

“Based on the investigation, only (Toppins) was charged. I can’t really divulge the reasoning for that,” Shields said. “He was definitely the main player in that vehicle.”

Toppins was arraigned in Perrysburg Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail and $100,000 bond.

The case has been turned over to the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Although the heroin was packaged for sale, police and school officials do not believe Toppins intended to sell drugs to students.

“They weren’t affiliated with the school in any way, shape or form. The kids weren’t in any danger,” said Superintendent James Klubek. “It was just something that happened that could have happened anywhere. It just happened to take place here because we ran a five-hour class.”

The arrest was made at 3:40 p.m. Gowanda middle and high school students are dismissed at 2:07 p.m. Gowanda Elementary School, located about a mile away, has its dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

While few if any students were inside the middle-high school by the time of the arrest, there were dozens of students participating in after-school sports nearby. Shields said the lacrosse team was practicing just 100 feet away from the parked vehicle.

Klubek said the incident stresses the importance of a school resource officer inside school buildings.

“If there was nobody there, who knows who she would have ran into or whether or not (Toppins) would have come into the building to get her,” he said. “So the fact that (Shields) was there, walking the halls and making himself available, that’s part of it, too.”

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Officer Program currently has an officer in six school districts, Shields said.

