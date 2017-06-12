Man in critical condition after apparent Olean jail cell suicide attempt

OLEAN — A man is in critical condition after apparently attempting to kill himself Sunday in his Olean Police Department jail cell.

The 31-year-old Allegany man, who had been held on drunk driving charges, was found “hanging from his cell bars” at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, according to an Olean police incident report.

The Olean Fire Department treated the man and then transported him to Olean General Hospital. By Monday afternoon, the man had been taken via Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The man was in critical condition as of late Monday night, according to ECMC medical intensive care unit staff.

A call to Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley late Monday night was not immediately returned.

The man had been charged with driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both class E felonies; and driving without an interlock device, drinking in a motor vehicle and driving without a license.

