Manufacturing and STEM fair to return at Portville School

PORTVILLE — When local middle and high school students attend Dream It Do It Western New York’s Manufacturing and STEM Fair next week, they’ll be doing more than just looking at pictures and pamphlets.

There will be welding and forklift simulators, interactive presentations, as well as manufacturing presidents, CEOs, technicians and scientists looking to talk to students about future careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

“All of the companies have decided to make things so much more interactive and hands-on, and show the students what they can do,” said DIDI-WNY Project Coordinator Evelyn Sabina.

More than 900 students from local schools like Olean, Hinsdale and Cuba-Rushford will attend the fifth annual fair Friday at Portville High School. Local manufacturers like Napoleon Engineering Services, Eaton-Cooper Power Systems and Cutco will show students what it’s like to have a manufacturing job, while St. Bonaventure University, Jamestown Community College, Alfred State College and Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES will show students how to get a manufacturing job themselves.

While the 2015 fair was open to adults in the community looking for manufacturing jobs, it is now only for students. Sabina said that’s because DIDI-WNY has expanded the fair to include students in seventh and eighth grade.

“It’s growing so much so we have to be careful with the numbers that are coming in,” she said.

The inclusion of younger students started last year when Portville Central School asked if its seventh-grade students could attend.

“They were so inquisitive, the manufacturers were so impressed,” Sabina said. “Then the seventh graders, they apparently enjoyed it so much they asked if they could come back again this year.”

DIDI-WNY also recognizes the importance of exposing students to manufacturing and STEM fields at an early age.

“The earlier we give opportunities to meet with area manufacturers and see what’s going on, the better,” Sabina said.

Getting girls interested in STEM is also a focus. Although women made up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce in 2013, they only made up 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce, according to the National Science Board.

Sabina said more boys than girls attend the fair, but the girls that do come are often glad they did.

“Some girls say, ‘I didn’t realize this was something I’d be interested in,’” she said. “We have a number of women representatives from the companies and female engineers, female human resource people, female technologists, so that way when they’re going around they’re seeing these are possibilities for them.”

Friday’s fair could directly lead to future opportunities for students.

“There have been a few who have met with people at the fair, they’ve discussed their interests in internships and future employment,” Sabina said, “but also what they really have been given is some advice about their pathway and what direction they should go.”

