Meeting with Salamanca, state officials rescheduled

SALAMANCA — A meeting originally expected to take place Monday that had city officials traveling to the governor’s office in Albany has been rescheduled, according to multiple sources.

Salamanca Mayor Michael Smith said Wednesday representatives from the governor’s office and state Department of Transportation are instead expected to travel to the city — notably the State Park Avenue site — sometime at the end of the month. No official date has been set, he said.

The majority of the Common Council, along with Smith and the city’s attorney, had planned to travel to Albany on Monday. On his Mayor Mike “Smitty” Smith Facebook page, the mayor published a public post last week about the meeting.

The governor’s office did not respond to a request to confirm if a meeting was originally scheduled for Monday and also did not confirm the new plan that potentially has state officials coming to Salamanca.

Smith said the meeting’s primary focus will be on State Park Avenue, where the city owns 202 acres of land off the Senecas’ Allegany Territory, and whether an exit ramp can be established there off Interstate 86.

“I want them to say, ‘yes, we can do this,’” said Smith.

The city in recent months has shifted its focus on developing its property, which is located just south of Interstate 86. The current challenge for city officials is convincing the state to establish an exit off the Southern Tier Expressway onto State Park Avenue. The two Salamanca exits are about 2 miles apart, with the State Park Avenue overpass almost exactly between them.

Following discussions with state officials, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, last month toured the property with Smith and said updated information would be needed to continue talks with the state.

Talks about a development on the land were last discussed in detail about a decade ago, when ideas included a retail store, an outlet mall or a water park.

“Nothing from our end has changed at all,” Smith said Wednesday. “All we have to do to update our stuff is literally cross out ‘2007’ and write in ‘2017.’”

The city purchased the land, which is located in the town of Salamanca, in 2006. Its allure for city officials is that the property could be a source of tax revenue because it’s located outside Seneca territory.

The access ramps off Interstate 86 and onto State Park Avenue would provide immediate access to the property without significant congestion on the residential city street, Smith said.

“The plans we’ve laid out show no taking of residents’ land; it’s all on DOT right-away,” he said. “It’ll be a long slow down to State Park Avenue. We believe it can happen, we believe it has to happen.”

On a related note, there has been no additional update made publicly on a potential meeting between Seneca Nation officials and the governor’s office concerning casino revenue sharing payments, which was alluded to by Governor Andrew Cuomo last week.

“I encourage the governor and the Nation to at least meet so the city can start to figure out its finances,” said Smith on Wednesday. More than half the city’s budget is dependant on casino impact funds.

A Nation spokesperson confirmed a meeting was being discussed between the two parties. The Senecas made their last casino revenue-sharing payment to the state at the beginning of April — which was for the last quarter of 2016 — signaling the end of the obligation to pay the state a portion of its casino revenue as outlined in the 2002 Seneca Gaming Compact.

(Rich Place can be reached at rplacesp@gmail.com.)