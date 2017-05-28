Memorial Day Weekend kicks off summer in Allegany State Park

RED HOUSE — Memorial Day Weekend is the start to summer camping season in Allegany State Park.

Most all of the 335 cabins, 303 campsites, eight cottages and two group camps on both the Red House and Quaker sides of the park are reserved for the weekend, according to a state park official.

The entrance fee during open swimming is $7 per vehicle from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Swimming at Red House Lake is open today through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The lake will be open for swimming weekends only until late June.

Swimming is expected to end at Red House Lake after the Fourth of July weekend to permit work to begin on the $6 million Red House Lake dam rehabilitation and bridge replacement project. The level of the lake will be lowered by eight feet so the dam work can be completed, but will be rewatered by next spring.

While Red House area facilities, including the snack bar, will remain open all swimming in the state park will be at Quaker Lake for the rest of the summer.

Scattered showers are forecasted for today by the U.S. Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight and partly sunny Sunday morning before a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and a 90 percent chance of showers Sunday night. On Memorial Day, there’s a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day.

Today’s high will be 66, with a low of 54. Sunday’s temperatures will range from 71 to 56 and Monday’s will range from a high of 70 to a low of 53.

The Park Restaurant in the Red House Administration Building is open today until 8 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also, the Red House General Store across from the Red House Tent and Trailer Campground on ASP Route 1 is open this weekend.

