Model planes take flight at the 40th annual Olean Air Show

ISHUA— A rainy start to the day didn’t discourage over 40 people participating in this weekend’s Olean Air Show held at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.

The annual two day taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday is hosted by the Southern Tier Aero Radio Society and welcomed pilots to show off their model aircrafts ranging from jet powered aircrafts to high wing trainer planes.

The flying club also welcomed spectators to view the show where pilots demonstrated flight skills with dives, loops, and swoops.

Although the grounds were muddy, and ATVs with trailers had to bring spectators to the site, the skies eventually cleared and model planes soared.

“We got a slow start today because of the rain, but we’ve got a few airplanes that we’re flying,” said Randy Bittinger, the contest director.

Though the air show is not a true competition, Bittinger is still responsible for making sure that the organization and safety is equivalent to that of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. The AMA is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the recognition of recreational aviation. Mr. Bittinger also runs the S.T.A.R. strip in Cuba.

This year’s air show marks the 40th anniversary of the Olean Airshow, one of the oldest in the country. Over the years, the number of members of the S.T.A.R.S. program has grown.

“This is a great sport for people who like people,” said Walter Hibbard, an information officer and past president of the Southern Tier Aero Radio Society.

The recreational aviators are a group that have gotten to know each other well, thanks to the society traveling around the tristate area to different districts and shows.

The Olean air show brings in both participants and spectators from all over, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and even Canada.

Although the personalities are generally unchanging, participants acknowledged that technology is rapidly is, which has been mostly positive for their efforts This includes the ability to put more planes in the air at a time and the decrease in cost of production.

One participant commented on how it’s much more convenient, though much of production has moved outside of the United States.

“The radio technology and the battery technology has gotten really good,” said Ron Griswold, a member of WASP, the Wellsville Area Small Plane Society and participant of the Olean Air Show.

The air show has recently seen more electric aircrafts, jets, and helicopters.