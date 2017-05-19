Moldy Manny Hanny won’t spoil Olean High School prom

OLEAN — As Olean High School students decked out in tuxes and gowns pack Good Times of Olean on Saturday night, the Manufacturers Hanover building will sit silent and vacant, as it has almost every night for the last 24 years.

Students on the prom planning committee spent the summer and fall cleaning up the century-old former bank, nicknamed the Manny Hanny, with hopes of holding their junior-senior prom there. However, a mold contamination in the building ended any chance of that.

Students, as well as school officials who were open to holding prom in the building, were left wondering what could have been. But they’ve refocused their energies the last few months on finding another location and creating a new theme.

“That would have been a neat opportunity to open up an old building and have lights and music coming out and some excitement,” said Marie Rakus, who co-chairs the prom committee with fellow Olean High School teacher Jennifer Gilman. “It didn’t work out and that’s just how things go sometimes, and (students) understood and they handled it very maturely and they moved on pretty quickly.”

Students worked on weekends with social media group Revitalizing Olean to clean up the building’s first-floor main bank area. Their hope was to take advantage of the building’s early 20th century look and marble columns for a Titanic theme.

“The majority of us are very outgoing and we wanted a challenge,” said OHS senior Grace Wroblewski. “Just restoring the building was a challenge and it was a way we could all hang out on the weekends. We could have fun, be productive and get a really good prom out of it.”

The work was not school-sanctioned because it took place outside school hours, Olean City School District officials have said. OHS Principal Jeff Andreano said the district looked at alternative locations for prom, typically held at local banquet centers, in case city officials did not give the green light for use of the Manny Hanny.

“I think we were kind of neutral. I don’t know that we were optimistic, if we were pessimistic,” he said. “I trusted our city leaders that they would keep our kids’ safety in consideration and it was a no until they said it was a go.”

The city of Olean’s Urban Renewal Agency, which owns the building, gave a “no” after a Jan. 12 air quality test revealed high levels of airborne mold. The report, conducted by John Neeson of Neeson-Clark Associates, states several areas of the building have a count of more than 1,000 spores per cubic meter. The main bank area had a count of 1,160.

Anything over 1,000 is considered a “high” level of contamination and requires remediation, but there currently no federal, state or local regulations on indoor air quality as it pertains to mold, according to the report.

Mary George, the city’s Community Development program coordinator and liaison for the URA, said she wasn’t qualified to say what, if any, risk the mold posed to students who worked in the building. A 2013 report revealed Manny Hanny also has asbestos in several areas, but not in the main first-floor area where students worked.

With students and several other groups looking to host events in the building, the URA around November got an assessment from engineer Dennis Cook to see what needed to be done to hold public events in the first-floor area, George said.

“In order to bring it up to code compliance, these were the items we needed to address. One of them was the testing for air quality,” she said.

After Cook’s assessment, the URA barred students and anyone else from being in the building until the air quality test was complete. The results came in about two weeks after the Jan. 12 test and were made public shortly after that.

The mold is likely the result of the building’s leaking roof that will need to be replaced. Bids for the project, which city officials expect to cost at least $350,000 and be completed by September, were due last week. George said the URA will address the mold and asbestos issues only after the roof is replaced, and that no one aside from potential buyers or AT&T workers are currently allowed inside the building.

“It is disappointing, but these buildings have these issues and we have to tackle them one at a time,” she said.

Wroblewski said the news was frustrating and disappointing for her and other students who worked in the building, but that they planned to make the best out of it. She and fellow senior and prom committee member Abby Schwartz last week prepared floral arrangements that will serve as centerpieces of the tables Saturday. They’ve created an enchanted forest theme to accommodate Good Times’ setting.

“I think once we started having ideas on what our new theme would be and actually started hands-on making stuff for the prom, we kind of forgot (about the Manny Hanny),” Wroblewski.

Rakus and Gilman said they were impressed with students’ resiliency. The two co-chairs, who start planning as early as the fall, said students play a large part in preparing for the approximately $7,000 event that about 175 students typically attend.

“They’re always so proud of what they look like, what the prom looks like, and they’re always so happy to show it off,” Gilman said. “It’s a culminating event, especially for seniors. It’s the last big event before graduation, it’s the last big dance, it’s the time to get really dressed up, be proud of what you have and spend time with your friends.”

Wroblewski called not having prom in the Manny Hanny a “minor setback.”

“I think no matter what with this group working on prom committee it was going to be a great prom,” she said.

