Mom describes hiding from rain of bullets at concert: ‘If we got up, we could die’

Las Vegas concertgoer Lisa Fine, who attended all three nights of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, was in the VIP section when she said she experienced “the scariest thing that’s ever happened in my entire life.”

“People kept telling me, ‘It’s not real. It’s not real,’ and I said, ‘It is real. Get down,” Fine, a California mom of two, said on “Good Morning America” today. “I just knew that the bullets were flying everywhere and if we got up, we could die. I saw people getting shot right in front of me. It was horrifying.”

She said she and a group of other attendees crawled underneath bleachers in the VIP section to shield themselves from the bullets.

“[We] just stayed under the metal as long as we could,” said Fine. “The bullets could have [gone] through that, but we just figured he was shooting at targets and everybody was running. I figured our best bet to survive was to climb underneath the bleachers.”

She recalled seeing a man run from the bleachers to “risk his life to save somebody,” but the group she was with “stayed down because we did not know what to do.”

Fine said she recorded videos on her phone of the gunfire so that if she was hurt, there would be a record for her family of what happened.

“I just kept recording because I thought, if I am going to die, I wanted my kids and my family to know what happened,” she said.

She said the bullets were “raining down,” adding she “could hear bullets hitting and people just screaming and crying” for what felt like “forever.”

“Then finally they stopped for a longer period of time, and that’s when we thought we need to make a break for it,” Fine recalled.

When they escaped from under the bleachers, “we saw a truck that had bodies piled in it,” she said, getting emotional. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen or heard in my entire life.”

Once she was safe, she said she “immediately” called her friends and family.

“I called my two kids, Ashley and Brandon, and I called my mom and my sister and just told everybody we were OK and we lived. I just can’t stop shaking,” she said. “I just keep thinking of all those people that were shot and wounded, and my heart just breaks. I can’t even imagine their families, what they’re going through right now.”

Fine said she “never” thought she’d be in a shooting situation like that.

“I’m afraid to even fly, and I’m going home right now to California,” she said from the airport.