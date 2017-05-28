More on those bricks from Olean

Getting back to a subject of a State & Union earlier this month, folks have really enjoyed reading about Olean’s history in the brick-making industry. The May 18 edition included an account of how Experienced Bricks, an Amherst firm specializing in reclaiming bricks for landscaping use, purchased old paving bricks made in Olean after road reconstruction projects.

Stephen B. Richard, an associate professor of masonry at Alfred State College — and a 42-year reader of the Olean Times Herald — tells us he thoroughly enjoyed the topic.

“I am so glad the city chose to re-lay the bricks on North Third Street instead of replacing the street with asphalt,” he writes. “A point must be made on cost. Yes, brick paving is about three times the cost of asphalt on average, but the life cycle before rework is much longer. Witness the many streets that we still use, and how old they are.”

Richard notes the expected life of asphalt paving is about 15 years and can be extended about five years with a thin overlay. The city, he says, made a wise choice in preserving history and leading the way in sustainability in our built world.

“I have the privilege of teaching masonry at Alfred State College,” he writes. “Scott Smith of Experienced Bricks has been a good resource for our masonry program. Masonry has four dimensions which my students must master as they learn to build with brick: Plumb, Level, Wythe (thickness) and History.”

Meanwhile, Richard instructs any of our readers who have paving brick (pavers) in their patio, walks or driveways to make sure to keep the joints filled with sand. He points out that even though it is just sand a filled joint provides a more uniform transfer of loads and stresses on the paving. A filled joint also reduces the risk of freeze-thaw damage, which is caused by accumulated water freezing and thawing in an eroded joint.

“Brick is a durable building product but sometimes it needs a little maintenance,” he writes. “If the brick joints are eroded more than one-eighth to a quarter inch, fill them in again.”

He makes a last point: “Why do the paving bricks have a chamfered edge on South First Street between St. Mary of the Angels Basilica and the school?”

THE STATE Department of Environmental Conservation reminds residents that turtles are on the move in May and June seeking sandy areas or loose soil to lay their eggs. Drivers who see a turtle on the road should use caution and should not swerve suddenly or leave their lane of travel, but take care to avoid hitting turtles while driving.

Thousands of turtles are killed each year when they are struck by vehicles as the turtles migrate to their nesting areas, the DEC says. New York’s 11 native species of land turtles are in decline, and turtles can take more than 10 years to reach breeding age. The reptiles lay just one small clutch of eggs each year, which means the loss of a breeding female can have a significant effect on the local turtle population.

If a turtle is spotted on the road or near the shoulder, drivers should safely stop their vehicle and consider moving the turtle to the side of the road in the direction the reptile is facing. Picking the turtle up by its tail may frighten or injure the reptile. Most turtles can be picked up by the side of their shells, the DEC says.

It’s important to use extreme caution when moving snapping turtles; either pick the turtle up at the rear of the shell near the tail using two hands, or slide a car mat under the turtle to drag the turtle across the road. Do not take the turtle into personal possession. All native turtles are protected by law and cannot be collected without a permit, the DEC points out.