Mother’s love lifts homeless youth

It was a rather bleak day for Derric McElheney when he was turned out on the street by a relative more than eight years ago and had no place to go except a homeless shelter.

McElheney doesn’t know how his life would have turned out if Dodi McIntyre hadn’t opened her Olean home, family and life to him without a second thought. He said McIntyre became the first woman to offer unconditional love to him.

And that special care of a non-biological mother is why McElheney celebrates Mother’s Day with McIntyre, who he credits with his health and success as an adult.

McElheney, who grew up in Olean, was raised by his father and stepmother, who he said he was not close. His early life was riddled with mental health issues, and by 13, McElheney began attending Camp New Horizons, a summer camp for children diagnosed with mental illness.

Six years later, McElheney met McIntyre’s adopted son, Andrew, at the camp. Later on, the two boys would see each other at functions sponsored by the former Mental Health Association in Cattaraugus County. McIntyre, a former Peer Counselor with the Mental Health Association, eventually met McElheney through her son and invited him to work as a child care worker at her church.

The relationship may have continued on a casual basis if McElheney hadn’t been asked to leave his brother’s home. With little money and no other options, McElheney, who was 20 at the time, began walking in the direction of a homeless shelter in Olean. As fate would have it, McElheney walked past Dodi McIntyre’s home and decided to ask her if she knew of any other place he could stay.

“I knocked on the door and (McIntyre’s husband, Ken) answered, I asked him if Dodi was there,” McElheney recalled. After sharing his dilemma with Dodi McIntyre, she responded, ‘Why don’t you stay here.’

“I was in shock at first and kind of embarrassed and nervous about it,” McElheney added.

Over the next several years, the McIntyre house on North 11th Street would not only provide food, shelter and mental health counseling for McElheney, but also a good heap of love.

For Dodi McIntyre, there was no question for her and her husband that they would help McElheney. She said McElheney, and her three other non-biological children, are a blessing to her and her husband.

“I used to hate Mother’s Day because and I went through many years of infertility,” she shared.

“We lost five babies (before birth), so it was a terrible time of year.”

The couple eventually took foster children into their home. Among them was Andrew, whom they adopted at 3. As he had special needs, they stopped taking in other foster children.

When Andrew stabilized years later, the McIntyres met Derric and added him to the family. Later on, the couple invited two other needy young adults, Desarae, who also has special needs, and Destiny, into their home.

“We couldn’t love any of (the children) more than if we had given birth to them,” McIntyre said while wiping tears from her eyes. “We are blessed so much more than any of them.”

She said a mission in their non-traditional family is to ensure all of their children maintain relationships with their biological families. McIntyre, who serves as associate pastor at Creekside Chapel in Allegany, said her children are all doing well with their lives. Destiny Britt is now married and Desarae McIntyre has moved to a group home.

This is a comfort to McIntyre as she, her husband and Andrew plan to move to Jamestown in June where she has accepted a calling to lead her own church.

For her part, Britt said her mother has always been resilient to setbacks, especially when “people tell her she can’t do it,” because “she always does.”

“She’s not just a role model to being a great mother, but a great role model to being a great Christian,” she added.

Desarae McIntyre said her mother means the world to her as “she is a very special woman.

“She took me in when I needed a mom and someone to love me,” she said.

Andrew McIntyre said his mother always has his back.

“She loves me unconditionally … my mom is the best mom,” he said.

Ken McIntyre also admires his wife.

“Dodi would do anything for her friends and family,” he said. “She has a very kind soul and she is the most compassionate woman I have ever met.”

McElheney, now married and director of Camp New Horizons, shared a final note on his life with Dodi McIntyre.

“This is the first time I’ve had a true mother figure,” McElheney said. “Anytime I call, she’s always there. If I have an issue, she gives me heart-felt advice.”

He admitted that he never thought unconditional motherly love was something that would happen for him.

“I didn’t think it was possible,” he said. “I grew up assuming that after a certain age I wasn’t going to have anyone to call ‘Mom’ and someone who would do anything for me.”

McElheney said he is glad that Dodi McIntyre proved him wrong.

