New Life Christian School students take transformative trip to Ghana

OLEAN — Andrew Marshall spent several weeks without electricity and running water while meeting young orphans living in poverty. He calls it the best trip of his life.

For Marshall and the nine other New Life Christian School students who visited Ghana this past spring, the trip wasn’t about their own comfort and enjoyment: It was about improving the lives of others.

The New Life group, which also included two staff members and a graduate, spent three weeks in May assisting two different orphanages in the African country with everything from tutoring students to scrubbing floors to donating clothing. The private, non-denominational school, which now calls the former North Hill Elementary School building home, has made the Ghana trip five of the last six years in hopes of impacting both the orphans and its own students.

“You see them become people who are more grateful, who are more giving, who are more industrious,” said New Life’s vice principal, Dr. Sarah Hutter, about her students, many of whom have attended the trip before. “They understand that the first world isn’t the only world.”

The high school students raised approximately $14,000 to make the trip happen, holding car washes and selling things like corn bags and coupon booklets since their last trip in July of 2016.

The group spent the first week of the trip at Methodist Rafiki Orphanage in the village of Winneba, which it visited on its two prior trips. However the majority of their trip was at Baptist School Complex and Orphanage, or BASCO, a rural orphanage of about 130 children ages 3 to 19.

The New Life students, who are also in the school’s youth group, spent time before the trip drafting lesson plans, activities and Bible skits they could do with the orphans, and were assigned classrooms once they arrived.

“Everybody kind of took an individual approach to teaching,” said New Life studentRosa Harvey.“Some people had class plans, and some people freestyled it, but what really helped a lot was flashcards. We always used a lot of flashcards because (the orphans) were behind on math and reading and needed to work on that.”

At BASCO, they experienced the same hard conditions the orphans experience every day, as the orphanage had neither running water nor electricity. The New Life group paid for a fire truck to fill a large tank of water for them, but only because they could have become sick drinking from the orphanage’s well.

“We try to allow our mentality to be transformed and integrate into their society. So it’s not us and them, it’s we,” Hutter said. “Of course, we walk around with our water bottles … but other than that, they bathe in the rain, we bathe in the rain.”

Hearing the orphans’ stories were both heart-breaking and eye-opening for the New Life students.Amaya Britt befriended a 16-year-old orphan who, after the death of his grandparents, used to sell water and sleep on a bus with other children who worked for the same man. He was paid less than the equivalent of $1.25 in U.S. currency a day.

“This was not even enough for a solid meal,” Britt said. “I could make eight times more in an hour than he made in a day working sun up to sundown.”

Seeing the village across the road from the orphanage was even more difficult. The villagers’ houses were made of things like mud and aluminum, and children would often run around unclothed and with bloated stomachs from starvation.

“It broke our hearts too much, so we’d dig out whatever we have and give them clothes,” Hutter said.

New Life student Donny Smith said the experience was also uplifting.

“It was … eye opening to see how the kids and just the people of the country are filled with joy and happiness,” he said. “In a place where they have nothing as far as materialistic possessions, but … their faith comes naturally to them because it’s just apart of their everyday life.”

Morris Taylor, who graduated from New Life as an Ghanaian exchange student and just finished his first year at Messiah College, also went on the trip. He said Ghanaians have an esteemed view of Americans and it means a lot to the children to be visited by Americans. The bond between the two groups may have been the most valuable part of the trip.

“It’s more than just what they’re able to receive in terms of academics and maybe gifts — clothing and practical things — but also the relationship they’re able to forge and the interactions they have were equally, if not more, beneficial to them,” Taylor said.

Hutter said her students are already asking her when they can make another trip, as some would like to return as soon as December. However, she feels another May trip is a more realistic goal.

Other students who attended this most recent trip were Austin Baker, Emie Taylor, Dawit Hutter, Cate Trescot, Kylie Jaspersen and Meghan Bailey.

