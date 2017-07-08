New Washington West principal looking forward to getting back on Husky sled

OLEAN — For Lauren Stuff, Olean and the Olean City School District are home.

Although she grew up in Tonawanda and spent the last five years working for Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, Stuff said her experiences attending St. Bonaventure University and working as an OCSD teacher have given her an appreciation of the tight-knit feel of the community and close bonds that come along with it.

And so Stuff’s recent appointment as Washington West Elementary School principal is something of a homecoming for the 32-year-old CA BOCES staff specialist for professional development.

“They say it takes all the Huskies to pull the sled,” she said. “I got off the sled … but I’m really excited to be back.”

The district’s Board of Education unanimously approved Stuff’s appointment Thursday. She will begin at the Washington Street school of about 270 students Aug. 14 and be paid a pro-rated salary of $79,500 in her first year.

She replaces retiring Washington West Principal Linda Nottingham, whom she worked under as a fourth-grade teacher from 2007 to 2012 at the now-closed Ivers J. Norton Elementary School. Stuff also worked alongside Nottingham at Washington West while working on her School Building Leader Certification through St. Bonaventure. Nottingham could not immediately be reached for comment.

“I can always go to Linda and ask a question,” Stuff said. “Even though she’s retired, I know she’ll still be there as a support system and she’s definitely willing and able to lend a hand, if need be.”

Stuff believes her familiarity with the district, and Washington West specifically, will be a major asset this fall.

“I think having been in the building and knowing the people and faculty and staff that are there really kind of helps,” she said. “When I walk in the door, I kind of already have a little sense of the relationships and the people that are there.”

Working for CA BOCES has also prepared her for the new role, she said. Stuff provided professional development in areas like curriculum, instruction and technology to teachers in all 22 CA BOCES component districts, both visiting schools and hosting workshops at BOCES locations.

“It’s given me a lot of tools in my toolkit, so to speak, that I can bring to the table for teachers,” she said. “So it’s not just about managing the school, it’s about kind of being an instructional leader as well and supporting the teachers in the initiatives that are currently happening in the district.”

Dr. Colleen Taggerty, OCSD superintendent, said Stuff’s work with CA BOCES has allowed her to continue to grow as an educational leader. She added Stuff was already a leader and took initiative as a teacher with the OCSD, and called her hire “the perfect fit.”

“She was part of our Husky family and when you look at the knowledge, skills and talents she brings forth, we’re just very pleased to have her back,” Taggerty said.

Taggerty stepped aside from the interview committee that hired Stuff because she wanted incoming superintendent Rick Moore to have a “voice in creating his new team.” Taggerty retires July 31.

Stuff said she’s excited to work with Moore, who is also returning to the district after previously serving as Olean High School assistant principal.

“I’m appreciative of the fact I have someone to kind of go through the ropes with and learn alongside and really build a lot of opportunity and a lot of excitement,” she said.

Stuff said Olean is where she wants to raise her family, adding she often jokes about how she came to St. Bonaventure, where she also earned her master’s degree in childhood literacy in 2009, and never left.

She has a 10-month-old daughter with her boyfriend, St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team Director of Basketball Operations Matthew Pappano, and said she attends all St. Bonaventure home games and still feels a part of the university family as well.

“This is where I live, this is where I want to raise my family, this is where I have a commitment and I’m really excited about being back and being able to bring some positive change to Washington West and to the school community as a whole,” she said.

