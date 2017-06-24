New York State Commission of Correction begins investigation into Olean jail cell suicide

OLEAN — As the Olean Police Department nears the end of its internal investigation into the recent suicide in its cell block, the New York State Commission of Correction has begun its own inquiry.

The commission, which investigates every inmate death in all New York jails and prisons, has begun examining a June 11 hanging in the Olean jail, commission spokesman Justin Mason confirmed. He said Olean police notified the commission of the situation in a “timely manner.”

Depending on the results, investigators may produce a death report, which could take at least six months, said Mason, adding there’s no “given timeframe.” The commission investigated all 157 inmate deaths in 2015, the most recent data available, including 22 suicides. Only three deaths occurred in police lockups that year, none of which were suicides.

Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley said the department is nearing the end of its own analysis of the death of the 31-year-old Allegany man who hung himself in his jail cell, but it still awaiting autopsy results.

“I just feel terrible about this young man taking his life and I feel bad for the family as I’m sure all of the department does,” Rowley said. “It’s a bad situation.”

Olean police found the man, who had been arrested hours earlier for drunk driving, “hanging from his cell bars” at 12:47 p.m. June 11, according to a police incident report. The man, who the Olean Times Herald has not named because he completed suicide, was taken via Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was in critical condition the night of June 12. He died June 17 at ECMC.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Rowley would not discuss the specifics of the death, but would discuss the department’s procedures for supervising arrestees held in the jail. The Times Herald submitted a Freedom of Information Law request Friday to the City of Olean for its jail procedures.

There are 11 jail cells — seven for men and four for women — in the police station, which is located inside the Olean Municipal Building. Each arrestee gets his or her own cell unless the jail is overcrowded, which Rowley said rarely, if ever, happens.

As per New York state regulations for city jails, arrestees are checked at least every 30 minutes, Rowley said.

“Normally it’d be done by a dispatcher, but if the dispatcher is indisposed for some reason or out of the office or on a break, the officer who is sitting in for the dispatcher can also make that check,” he said. “If the person is under the influence of drugs, highly intoxicated — there’s a lot of scenarios you can throw out — the officers have the ability to institute a 15-minute check.”

There are no video cameras monitoring the Olean cell block. According to state regulations, the use of cameras to monitor the detainment area is not a substitute for actual physical visits to the cells by jail personnel.

All arrestees brought to the jail undergo a standardized screening questionnaire that serves as a mental health evaluation, Rowley said.

“There’s a way to fail that screening and a way to pass it,” he said. “If you pass it and the officer doesn’t have any reason to believe that you’re showing any signs that you may hurt yourself, then we would put you in the cell and put you on the 30-minute screening time.”

If an arrestee does indicate that they plan to harm himself or herself, Rowley said officers would typically take the arrestee to Olean General Hospital for an evaluation. Depending on the circumstances, the arrestee could be brought back to the Olean jail and visited more frequently than every 30 minutes, or even transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.

In 2004, the commission ordered the city to change its jail policies after it had two suicides within one year. The two deaths, which occurred in 2002 and 2003, also involved men hanging themselves after drunk driving arrests.

According to the report, the commission required the city to train dispatchers to cut down people who have hung themselves and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, after city policy previously required dispatchers to call officers and ask them to return to the station during emergencies. It also ordered Olean police to develop a comprehensive policy on prisoner supervision and develop a policy for responding to suicide and suicide attempts at the jail.

Rowley said he believes the department is still following those same orders. He added the department was inspected by the commission during the last year and “everything was fine.”

“I did upgrade the police officers’ policies and procedures to reflect some new stuff, but it had nothing to do with checking the prisoners,” he said.

Before this most recent incident, the Olean jail had not had another suicide since at least 2010, according to Mason.

Rowley said he has been in contact with the commission and he expects its officials to visit the jail to investigate, though he was not sure when. He expects to review the department’s procedures with the commission to ensure things are being done correctly.

“I will go through with them any improvements or upgrades or things that need to be changed that may or may not be to their liking,” he said. “Like with cameras, if they come in and say, ‘You can put a camera here or there,’ then I would discuss that and see if that’s something the city wants to do.”

