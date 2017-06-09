Newspaper hawkers will be out early Friday for United Way

Good news will be on the streets Friday morning, as hundreds of volunteers with the United Ways in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will be at major intersections hawking special editions of the Times Herald.

Each paper will be wrapped in a special section highlighting the work of the area’s United Ways and their affiliated organizations. Papers go on sale at 6 a.m. for $1 each. A portion of the proceeds go directly to each United Way branch.

Friday’s Community Day paper sale is the organization’s 25th. During the last quarter century, the annual sale has generated close to $110,000 for the both United Way branches.

More than 5,500 special papers, in total, will be delivered to sites in Olean, Allegany, Westons Mills, Salamanca, Ellicottville and Franklinville in Cattaraugus County, as well as Belmont and Wellsville in Allegany County.

Newspaper sellers, many of them longtime volunteers for the event, will be at key intersections in the communities mentioned. We ask that drivers use caution when they see the sellers — and perhaps dig for that dollar in change to help a great cause.

Organizations that benefit from the United Way in Cattaraugus County include HomeCare & Hospice, Camp New Horizons, the Olean Family YMCA, Genesis House, the American Red Cross, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Interfaith Caregivers, Community Action, Healthy Community Alliance and the Boy and Girl Scouts.

Allegany County organizations include ACCORD, the Salvation Army, the Youth Compeer Program, Fillmore Powerhouse, Suicide Prevention Coalition and HomeCare & Hospice.

ON THIS DAY 78 years ago — June 8, 1939 — an estimated 4,000 people turned out just after midnight in Olean to watch for a special Pennsylvania Railroad train carrying none other than the king and queen of England as they were traveling from Canada to Washington, D.C., to meet for the first time with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Olean’s Company I of the New York Guard turned out with rifles and fixed bayonets to provide security along the rails, while details of the state police and Cattaraugus County sheriff’s office were also on hand.

As for any hope that folks would glimpse King George and Queen Elizabeth — the parents of today’s Queen Elizabeth II — they were quickly dashed as the train sped through Olean at about 40 mph.

“The greeting shouts of the crowds assembled here probably went unheard because of the speed of the Royal Train and the lateness of the hour,” the Olean Times Herald reported in its edition later that day. “Although the train did not pass through her until (12:57 a.m.), the hour apparently had no effect on the interest of Oleanders in the occasion.”

About 2,000 people were on hand in Port Allegany, Pa., at about 1:35 a.m., when the royals’ train stopped for about 15 minutes to take on water.

No lights were visible in any of the sleeping cars on the 12-car train, which was traveling southeast on the Buffalo-Renovo Division of the Pennsy.

The king and queen arrived later that day, to much pomp and circumstance, in Washington and their greeting by FDR.