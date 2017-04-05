No joke: Alfred police find $100K of heroin in street on April Fools’ Day

ALFRED — Alfred Police Department officers found a pound and a half package of heroin laying in the street over the weekend — on April Fools’ Day, in fact.

Police Chief Paul Griffith said officers were on patrol driving down South Main Street in the village and could see it in the roadway, although they “weren’t sure what it was and as they got up close to it, they could see that it was a package that looked like what drugs would typically be wrapped up in.”

Griffith said after inspecting it, officers brought the package back to the police station, where it tested positive for heroin. The package, estimated to have a $100,000 street value, is now in the hands of the state police for further testing.

“I was glad our guys found it,” Griffith said, “because you never know what would have happened if certain people found it.”

It was found a little after midnight Saturday “on April Fools’ Day, of all days,” said Griffith, who admitted he first thought officers were joking around with him when they told him of the incident.

“That actually went through the officers’ heads — is this an April Fools’ joke?” the chief said. “Is a student or somebody messing with us and trying to have fun with the police? And it turns out that was not the case.”

Griffith said because the package was intact, found in a well-traveled area and was not reported sooner, police are assuming the drugs were mistakenly dropped by someone who had hidden the package on their vehicle in order to transport it outside of the area.

“I mean, there’s a hundred different ways that could have got there, but that’s the most plausible,” he said.

Griffith said the typical amount found by Alfred police is portioned out for individual usage.

“I can’t think of a police department that hasn’t had heroin — we’ve never had a pound and a half like that found on the street,” he said.

Griffith said his officers don’t believe the package was “intended for Alfred,” noting the surge in heroin overdoses in the surrounding region.

Griffith said the amount of heroin-related arrests or overdoses responded to by Alfred police is “at best, maybe two a year.” He attributed much of that to Alfred maintaining a high population of students, noting heroin is “just really not a college drug.”

“If it was intended for Alfred, I guess we’re going to find out, but I don’t believe it was,” he said.

Griffith said despite not believing Alfred was the package’s true destination, Alfred police are still concerned about the trafficking of drugs through the area, adding the local department is trained on highway drug intervention.

