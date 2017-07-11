North Collins principal headed to Ellicottville Central School

GREAT VALLEY — As a lifelong resident of Ellicottville and an active member of the community, Erich Ploetz called becoming an administrator at Ellicottville Central School a “dream job.”

And following action from the Ellicottville School Board of Education last month, he’ll be fulfilling that dream by becoming middle-high school principal to succeed Bob Miller, who is now serving as school superintendent.

Ploetz will fill the position July 31 after about two years in the principal’s chair at North Collins Junior-Senior High School.

“With North Collins being a small town and a close knit community, I always felt a great deal of support from the families and community leaders here,” he said. “I know I’m stepping into a similar situation in Ellicottville, so some of the reasons I look forward to being a little more a part of the community in Ellicottville is the same thing I’m going to miss about North Collins.”

Ploetz said he basically split time between Ellicottville and West Valley growing up, as he graduated from West Valley Central School and became active in the community in Ellicottville, especially at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church there.

A long family history in Ellicottville, as well as his children attending elementary school there, were among his primary reasons for applying for the high school principal position, he said.

“Being able to work within the community and serve the community where it really truly feels like home, and being able to assist in serving in that capacity, feels great,” Ploetz said.

Throughout the next month or so, Ploetz said he’ll essentially “have a foot” in both districts, as he prepares for his time in Ellicottville but also — and more importantly right now, he said – helps North Collins through its transition.

“I owe it to North Collins to give them a strong effort and prepare this high school for the upcoming school year as best I can,” he said. The district recently posted the position on its website as it begins its search for Ploetz’s replacement.

Coming home to Ellicottville will be another chapter in Ploetz’s educational career that has spanned a handful of districts, including some local ones. He began as a biology teacher at Cattaraugus-Little Valley for five years before four years there as a counselor. Then, he became assistant principal at Frontier Middle School before taking the same position at Williamsville South High School. He arrived in North Collins in 2015.

“I will very much miss the teaching faculty and staff here at the junior-senior high school,” he said about leaving North Collins. “They have been wonderful to work with — very professional and skilled group of individuals. They welcomed me … it’s a very high quality school.”

Ploetz said his relationship with Miller — who moved into the superintendent’s position at the beginning of the month following the retirement of longtime administrator Mark Ward — began at his church. Lately, that has spanned from a personal relationship into a professional one, too, as both men served in principal positions at small town school districts.

“I’ve known Bob both personally and professionally for many years and I’ve always enjoyed working with him and I look forward to joining his team in Ellicottville,” said Ploetz. “Even just applying for the position and going through the interview process felt very comfortable. Bob and I are definitely two people who will work well together.”

“We are very excited to have Erich Ploetz become part of the team at Ellicottville Central School,” said Miller. “As a resident of the area, he knows how important school and a quality educational experience is to students.

“Erich has created an impressive career, rich with varied experiences and opportunities,” continued Miller. “I feel that Ellicottville is very fortunate to have such a qualified individual to be the next middle/high school principal.”

The new role for Ploetz will, as it seemingly always has, stretch beyond the walls of the school. He said he looks forward to becoming even more involved in his role in the church and community.

“The opportunity has everything to do with trying to remain not only the best school and principal leader as I can but also a church volunteer and a father, and to be able to bring all those roles together through serving the Ellicottville community,” he said. “It’s just my dream job, to be honest with you.”