NWS: Flood watch in place for Cattaraugs, Allegany counties through Friday

OLEAN — More rain is on the way, with officials warning of possible flooding across the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through 3 p.m. Friday in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue to move across the region today,” the NWS website reported. “Flooding has been reported across portions of the watch area already. While the flash flood threat will generally diminish for a time this afternoon, another area of low pressure moving across the area tonight will elevate the flash flood potential across the region once again tonight into Friday.”

Officials noted urban areas, small streams and areas in steep terrain will be at highest risk, and those living in watch areas should be ready to move to higher ground if flooding is observed or a warning is issued.

Effects in the Olean area as of deadline had been mild.

The New York Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game was relocated Thursday from Olean’s Bradner Stadium due to field conditions to the synthetic surface at Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex at Houghton College.

Several trees were reported down, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, but no injuries were reported.

National Grid reported 15 active outages in Western New York, affecting around 250 customers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The only local outage was reported north of Salamanca, with fewer than five customers affected. Restore time was set for 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office issued a release Thursday cautioning residents statewide on the weather pattern.

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Emergency Management regional staff have been deployed statewide to work with county and local emergency officials. The State Emergency Operations Center was set to Level 4 Activation – indicating enhanced monitoring with New York State Office of Emergency Management staff.

“With another round of severe weather and heat occurring throughout the state, I urge New Yorkers to stay tuned to local forecasts, and if severe weather is approaching, keep driving and outdoor activities to a minimum,” Cuomo said. “It is important to take every precaution necessary during extreme flooding, avoid flooded roads, and stay informed about any emergency instructions.”

Residents are encouraged to do some prep work before the storm hits:

• Tie down or bring in lawn furniture, trash cans, tools and hanging plants;

• Check sump pumps in basements;

• Have an alternative source of power available; and

• Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and disabled.

As the storm approaches:

• Stay inside, away from windows and glass doors;

• Charge your cell phones and important electronic devices; and

• Stay off roads. If you are traveling, find safe shelter immediately.