OCSD board newcomer Fodor looks to foster relationship between schools, community development

OLEAN — Janine Fodor knows the success of both the community and its local schools are tied together. One can’t happen without the other.

After joining Olean Business Development’s education committee a few months ago, Fodor now looks to join the Olean City School District Board of Education.

“I thought it would be good to make sure there is cross-fertilization across those two groups,” she said. “One of Olean’s strengths is groups from different organizations within the community and really across sectors — business, education. There is a lot of collaboration that is happening.”

Fodor, 55, will not face opposition in her bid to the join the board. She and incumbent board member Paul Hessney will be the only two candidates for two open seats during the May 16 election.

Fodor, a Michigan native who earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Yale University, moved to Allegany in 2000 when her husband received a teaching job at St. Bonaventure University. She moved to Olean a year ago.

Fodor current provides in-house counsel for Iroquois Group, where longtime OCSD Board of Education member Laurie Branch serves as president. Fodor said Branch, who chose not to seek re-election, was supportive of her candidacy.

“Knowing she wasn’t going to run again made me feel there was an opening to fill,” Fodor said.

Unlike some candidates who may run for a seat on the board simply to address one particular issue they’re upset about, Fodor said she runs without a particular agenda. She said she wants to sit on the board and learn more about issues before making her opinion.

However Fodor is passionate about strengthening both the school district and its surrounding community, and fostering an even greater relationship between the two.

She feels the solution for rural districts’ lack of funds is not to tax residents more, but to tax more residents by bringing more people and businesses into the area.

“The levy is the product of rate (multiplied by) base, and it seems like the more sustainable way to increase the funds available to the school is to really concentrate and focus on trying to build up the value of the tax base,” she said, “meaning we try to bring more people, more businesses to Olean and try to create a market reality where property values are increasing rather than perhaps as they are now currently decreasing.”

The OCSD has not raised its tax levy the past three years.

One way Fodor suggests strengthening Olean’s tax base is to make sure the school district is preparing its own students for the current economic climate.

“The economy of tomorrow is going to be a knowledge-driven economy and we need to be committed to ensuring that graduates of our school are prepared to enter that knowledge-driven economy,” she said.

She’s also cognizant of potential changes coming from Washington, D.C. She worries less federal education funding will go toward public schools and more will go toward vouchers, which allow families to use public funds to pay for private school tuition.

“I think that’s something we need to keep an eye on as a district and make sure that we’re aware of what’s going on in Washington and how that might affect rural schools,” she said.

Fodor admitted her one hesitation for running was not knowing who the OCSD’s new superintendent will be, as current superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty will retire after this school year.

“It’s always something of a risk to start out working with a new person,” she said, “but I think people come in with new energy, they come in with a new vision. And maybe that’s kind of a good thing to have a new person on the board that adds to the new energy that I’m sure the new superintendent will bring.”

