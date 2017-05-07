OCSD Incumbent Hessney looking to keep giving back, remain voice for teachers

OLEAN — Paul Hessney feels he owes quite bit to the Olean City School District.

He taught English and French in the district for 29 years, and his late wife was a speech pathologist for the district for many years as well. His children received what Hessney calls a quality education from the district, and now a few of his grandchildren are getting that same level of quality at district elementary school Washington West.

‘Honestly I felt that I have gained a lot, and my family has gained a lot from the Olean schools,” Hessney said. “I wanted to give back.”

The 70-year-old retired teacher will try to give back by serving another term on the OCSD Board of Education. After being elected on a write-in in 2013, Hessney faces an unopposed race along with newcomer Janine Fodor. With longtime board member and current vice president Laurie Branch not seeking re-election, they’ll be the only two names on the ballot for the two open seats come May 16.

Hessney said the district is in a much better place financially than it was it was roughly eight years ago, when New York state’s Gap Elimination Adjustment cut aid for districts like Olean and eventually forced the district to close the Ivers J. Norton and Boardmanville elementary schools in 2012. He credits much of that turnaround to OCSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty.

However Hessney foresees new challenges in the future, including changes to federal education under President Donald Trump, whose budget proposal calls for cutting $9 billion from the U.S. Department of Education. Yet the biggest challenge for the district might be having a new leader at the helm.

With Taggerty retiring at the end of the school year, the board interviewed finalists for its superintendent opening this week and could soon announce Taggerty’s successor.

Hessney said superintendent transitions are always difficult, yet an experienced board can smooth the transition.

“This is a good, stable board,” he said. “We do work together pretty effectively in most areas. Hopefully that will carry over with the new superintendent.”

Although he approves most resolutions at meetings, Hessney is often the only board member to voice concerns with or vote down a resolution. He was the only member to vote down the appointment of Aaron Wolfe as director of human resources in October, as he questioned the need for the position and its pro-rated salary of $100,500 for the 2016-17 school year.

Hessney said he doesn’t want to appear in opposition of other board members because they agree on “probably 99 percent” of resolutions that come before them. As a former teacher, he said he tries to serve as the voice for the teachers on the board. He submitted a letter to board members last month raising concerns with the board screening comments from the public, including district teachers, before allowing them to speak during meetings.

“I have been their voice because they need to be effective and they need support to succeed because … they’re the ones who allow our students to succeed,” Hessney said. “But in being their voice I think it’s important for people to realize I’m being an advocate for the system and for public education in general.”

Hessney, who encouraged residents to run for a seat on the board during a Citizens Action Network meeting in February, was not surprised more people did not run. He said people realize it’s a difficult and thankless job, and fewer and fewer people can dedicate time for a volunteer position.

“I hope next year … we can have at least two good, qualified candidates,” he said.

