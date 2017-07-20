OJ Simpson in protective custody at prison after being granted parole

O.J. Simpson is now in protective custody at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, having been moved to a separate part of the prison and removed from the general population, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokesperson Brooke Keast.

Keast confirmed to ABC News today that the former football star has been removed from the general prison population as a precautionary measure, due to his notoriety and the attention given his parole hearing Thursday.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.