Old Home Week offers a chance to catch up on memories – and good eats

ALLEGANY — Darla Freaney and her sisters-in-law dashed to Fowler’s Taffy stand between raindrops Monday to buy their favorite hand-pulled candy, much as they had done years ago while visiting Old Home Week festivities in Allegany.

While the taffy stand opened this weekend near the fairgrounds, the 81st-annual fair officially opens today and continues through Saturday at Allegany Fireman’s Park on First and Main streets. The event, sponsored by the Allegany Fire Department, is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and draws in people from the region.

Penny Lippert, rental agent for the fire department, said the organization is thrilled to host Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment at the park again this year because of its good reputation.

“We went with other (midway) companies in the past, but we’re very happy they reopened this company,” Lippert said of Powers & Thomas.

On related topics, Lippert said the fire department is hopeful rain will hold off this week, at least during the hours of operation at the park. She said the fair food, prepared in the Cook Tent, is guaranteed to be freshly cooked by fire department volunteers each day.

“There are a lot of guys who take this week off” to help with the fair, Lippert added.

Mark Belli, second assistant chief of the fire department, said he volunteers much of his time at the event.

“The food is pretty much the same with the Walking Tacos, the sausage sandwiches, hot-dogs, hamburgers, salt potatoes and French fries,” Belli said, noting there will also be a beer tent as well as “plenty of entertainment throughout the week.”

“Something will be going on every night down here,” he added. “It’s good to get families out, a lot of people come back for this.”

Family members who came back for a high school reunion and to see each other were sisters-in-law Darla Freaney of Westons Mills, Sheila Freaney of Tallahassee, Fla., Anne Harrington of Reading, Pa. and Kathryn Ellis of Melbourne, Fla.

The women said they read about Old Home Week in the Times Herald this weekend and decided to visit one of their favorite places at the fair, Fowler’s Taffy stand. Fowler’s, of Cassadaga, is now in its 100th year of operation and was featured on the Food Network, said family member Meagan Fowler.

The sisters-in-law said they had to return to their homes today and wouldn’t be able to visit the rest of the fair this week.

“We were born here and grew up here,” Sheila Freaney shared. “We were so glad we could get the taffy.”

Activities today include the following:

• Carnival lot is open from 6 to 11 p.m.

• Technical Rescue Team demonstrations from 6 to 8 p.m. at the entrance of carnival lot.

• Live music from 8 to 11 p.m. at the pavilion area of the park.

Wednesday activities include the following:

• Carnival lot is open from 6 to 11 p.m.

• Live music from 8 to 11 p.m. at the pavilion area of the park.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com, follow her on Twitter,OTHKate)