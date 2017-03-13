Old is new in Belfast

BELFAST — When it opened 125 years ago, St. Patrick’s Church was known as the finest church in its section of Allegany County.

After detailed renovations and a new altar, the locals who call the church their spiritual home feel it’s back to its former glory.

Father Dennis Mancuso, head of the Catholic churches in the northwest corner of Allegany County, said work from a new altar to classic painting is almost finished as the church community grows in the hamlet.

“The whole idea of what we did here was bring the church back to where it was, and trying to honor our history,” Mancuso said. “It had good bones — we’re just getting it back to where it was.”

The project began in memory of the church’s last pastor.

“It was actually the good fortune of a bequeathment by my predecessor, Father (Francis) Jann, that made it all possible,” he said.

Jann, ordained as a priest in 1947, came to St. Patrick’s in 1966. In 1974, he took over as head of St. Mark’s Church in Rushford, and in 1998 left St. Patrick’s. He retired in 2012, ending his tenure at St. Mark’s as that church closed to year-round services. He passed away Dec. 31, 2014.

A new altar takes center stage at the church, containing the altar stone from St. Mark’s. Entombed inside is a first class relic — a saint’s bone — and the new altar was dedicated and anointed in December.

To better bring the church back to its original state, new painting on all walls was completed, with trim matching the 1892 paint exactly in pattern and color. Working from photographs of the church when it was new, new cherubim paintings on canvas have been hung over the altar, as the original cherubim were painted on canvas and hung, but since removed from the church.

Even the Stations of the Cross sculptures on the walls have been restored, and actually upgraded to a higher end with new paint.

The sculptures came from a Chicago firm, which offered the same set at different price points. Being cost-conscious, the church elders more than a century ago chose the lower-end versions.

“The colors were very muted. There was no gold leaf on them,” Mancuso said, adding that the sculptures were upgraded with the help of old color images of the higher-cost versions. “These were repainted to that same catalog. They used to be muted in yellow and dull.”

Tile flooring replaced ragged carpet, which has shown acoustic benefits, Mancuso said.

“I’ve already noticed people in here are singing better because of the tile,” he said, adding the tile has helped the resonance of the building.

The church was built in 1892, replacing a wood structure destroyed in fire. Area Catholics raised $25,000 to build the brick structure — about $1 million adjusted for more than a century of inflation.

According to John Minard, then the Allegany County historian, in his 1895 book “Allegany County and its People,” the first Catholic masses in Belfast were celebrated in private homes with priests coming from Java until the first small wooden church was opened around 1855 without a proper dedication. The building was expanded in 1878 and finally dedicated, but it was destroyed by fire in March 1892.

“Soon after the fire, a beautiful brick edifice was built on the site of the wooden one and duly dedicated,” Mindard wrote. “It is the finest church structure in northern Allegany (County). The interior is beautifully painted and decorated; the windows are all stained glass memorial windows. Too much credit cannot be awarded to Rev. T.E. Haire, to whose active efforts and great executive ability is largely due the wonderful success and rapidity of work in building this beautiful edifice.”

The restoration comes at a good time.

“The parish has grown in the last 10 years from 65 families to over 200,” he said, adding the Sunday school has grown as well.

In a town with a name like Belfast, in a church named after St. Patrick, it’s not hard to see the Irish influence.

“If you wander around out there (in the cemetery), and you can see all the Murphys and McCarthys,” he said, noting many of the early settlers in Belfast were Irish immigrants who worked on the Genesee Valley Canal which once ran parallel to the Genesee River through the hamlet.

There’s still some work left to be done, Mancuso said — especially in the stained glass, which need to be re-leaded to seal the glass back to the frames.

“On the worst of them, if you tap the glass, you can hear it rattle all the way up,” Mancuso said.

But with a new roof already on and an updated heating system, there’s not much left to do.

“It went so smoothly. I was surprised,” Mancuso said. “I’m not going to have to do anything more to the building while it’s done. It’ll be ready for the next 100 years and another pastor.”

