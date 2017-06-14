Olean City School District Board of Education has mixed thoughts on public comment issue

OLEAN — After its Operations Committee failed to agree on how to handle public comments at meetings, the full Olean City School District Board of Education debated the issue Tuesday night.

Board members took turns voicing a wide range of opinions on the dilemma that has plagued them for nearly two months: whether to allow the public to comment on any topic at board meetings or continue to require that they get their topic approved first. The board ultimately asked its four-member Operations Committee to once again try to draft a policy that the full board can vote on.

“It is something we have to deal with,” said Ira Katzenstein, a board member and committee chairperson. “We’re divided. We need to hear from the five board members that are not committee members to weigh in and tip the scale one way or the other.”

Current district policy, which has been enforced for most of this school year, states that those wishing to speak at board meetings must file a written request to the district clerk to have their topic included on the agenda. Some board members, as well as the Olean Teachers Association, have spoken out against the policy.

Both Katzenstein and board member Paul Hessney, a retired district teacher, are against requiring the public to have their topics pre-approved.

“I think Paul and I are both hear to listen to whatever is said,” Katzenstein said. “Yes, there’s a process to get on the agenda, but there’s also a chance it might not get on the agenda, and there’s issues of timeliness.”

Board member James Padlo, who was not at Tuesday’s meeting, stated at an April 18 board meeting that he does not agree with the current policy. He fears the public will think the board doesn’t want to hear from them.

Board President Michiko McElfresh, who has defended the policy, said Tuesday that requiring topics be placed on the agenda keeps meetings efficient.

“When it comes right down to it, we have a $40 million budget, we have 60 acres, four buildings, 400 employees and 2,200 students, and that’s what the board is really about. It’s a business meeting,” she said. “I do want to hear from the public, but I want to know what we’re going to hear about so we can protect the integrity of the meetings.”

Board members Mary Hirsch-Schena and Frank Steffen Jr., who sit on the Operations Committee with Katzenstein and Hessney, argued the policy protects confidentiality.

“I am concerned about people talking about parents, teachers and other kinds of things that should not be discussed in public and certainly not at a board meeting,” Steffen said.

The district’s policy manual states staff should only direct complaints to the board if they’ve first addressed the issue with the superintendent and principal, and were unhappy with how the superintendent and principal resolved the issue. One of the reasons for the current public comment policy is that staff previously brought personnel issues before the board, OCSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty has told the Olean Times Herald.

Hirsch-Schena worries that without the current policy, a member of the public, whether a teacher or parent, may bring up a sensitive topic

“We’re a school district. We deal with confidential matters — teachers, how students are treated,” she said. “Once it’s been said, it cannot be sucked back in.”

Hessney argued the district already makes it clear that personnel and students are never appropriate topics for board meetings.

Other board members were more on the fence about the topic. Michael Martello said the board must find a balance between running an efficient meeting and hearing what the community has to say. He said a “middle ground” policy could require the public get their topics on the agenda, but also allow topics to be placed on the agenda after the deadline, if the situation warranted it.

While saying he feels the board has to have some control over public comments, board member John Bartimole said the board should allow the president to add topics to the agenda whenever he or she sees fit.

Board Vice President Laurie Branch, who will soon step away from the board after not seeking re-election, said she’s OK with allowing the public to comment on whatever topic they want, as long as comments are timed.

“If we can limit each person’s comments to three minutes and we can limit total comments to 15 minutes, then I am more open to the idea of not having to have the item on the agenda,” she said.

The Operations Committee next meets June 26. Before the board at the end of the discussion asked the committee to take a second shot at drafting a policy, Hessney expressed doubt the committee can come to an agreement.

“If we’re looking for a clear resolution to bring to the board, then I don’t see us getting there at this point on this particular topic,” he said.

He added that in the past, the public has brought legitimate concerns before the board that the board would not have heard had public comments been limited.

“We as a community school owe it to our constituents and our school community that we have an open process,” he said. “Certainly we have limits, but I think there’s a point where we’ve become too restrictive and I think that’s what Ira and I are trying to avoid.”

As a supporter of the current policy, Hirsch-Schena clarified she doesn’t want to limit public comments.

“I want to hear what people have to say. I just want it done in an orderly fashion,” she said. “If you want to come to the board, I’d love to hear from you, but I’d like you to let us know ahead of time so that we can plan for it.”

