Olean City School District officially proposes $39.8M budget for 2017-18 school year

OLEAN — The Olean City School District will present voters with a $39.8 million budget in less than two weeks.

At a public budget hearing Tuesday at Olean Intermediate Middle School, district officials presented their proposed 2017-18 budget of $39,814,691 — the exact figure it presented during a preliminary hearing in March. The annual budget vote, as well as the election for two open Board of Education seats, will take place May 16.

“As we look at the budget, we think about what do we need to be doing to make sure quality experiences are happening for our learners,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty, who presented the proposal to a crowded room of mostly faculty and staff in the middle school’s LGI Room.

The budget is a decrease of nearly $300,000 from this year’s $40.1 million budget, which officials say is due to the district completing a capital project debt payment this year, as well as decreasing Teacher Retirement System rates. Costs are also down due to the district proposing the purchase of one $114,552 school bus after purchasing two this school year.

While the district could have increased the property tax levy by 1.52 percent, it is for the third straight year proposing a zero percent increase. The proposed tax levy would be the same as this school year — $13,750,593.

“We know and we hear continually that we need to be cognizant and aware of what we’re doing to our community and our taxpayer,” Taggerty said. “We believe we have really done our due diligence to ensure quality programming for our learners and support our taxpayers.”

Despite the overall budget decrease and the tax levy staying the same, the OCSD is hoping to add some additional full-time positions next school year, including an athletic trainer, building maintainer and middle school librarian. There’s also funds in the budget for improvements at district baseball fields, as well as a vehicle reserve, which would allow the district to put money aside in case buses, lawn mowers or plows break down.

An increase in New York state Foundation Aid should help the district do that. The OCSD will see $17.6 million in Foundation Aid next year — up roughly $700,000 from this year.

However, Taggerty noted the uncertainty surrounding federal education aid, as President Donald Trump had proposed cutting $9 billion — 13.5 percent — from the U.S. Department of Education. A spending bill passed by Congress earlier this week to avoid a government shutdown will decrease the department by $1.2 billion.

OCSD received $2.3 million in federal grants this school year.

“We planned (this budget) with receiving these monies, but we also planned it so we will be OK if part of these monies go away,” Taggerty said. “If our president says there will be no more federal funding for school districts, this budget will have to be trimmed by $2 million.”

TWO CANDIDATES will run unopposed for two seats on the OCSD Board of Education.

Incumbent board member Paul Hessney is seeking re-election for a new five-year term, while newcomer Janine Fodor is also running. Board Vice President Laurie Branch is not seeking re-election.

Both Hessney and Fodor spoke briefly before the public Tuesday about their reasons for running.

“I want the best for everyone — for students, for staff and for the community in general. We’re a great district because of our students and staff,” said Hessney, a retired OCSD teacher. “We’ve come a long way, but we still have a way to go.”

Fodor, a lawyer for Iroquois Group, said she runs for school board without having an agenda.

“I think it’s actually important for a public servant to start by listening,” she said. “But I do very, very much believe in the transformative power of education.”

