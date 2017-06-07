Olean City School District Operations Committee split on public comment issue

OLEAN — The Olean City School District Operations Committee has found itself split on how to resolve the district’s ongoing public comment issue.

The committee debated Tuesday whether to open public comments at OCSD Board of Education meetings to all topics or continue the controversial practice of only allowing the public to comment on agenda items. While committee members Ira Katzenstein, Paul Hessney, Frank Steffen Jr. and Mary Hirsch-Schena originally planned to make a formal recommendation to their fellow board members, they will instead simply present options to the board. The full board must approve any changes to the public comment policy.

“It was the best outcome anyone could have expected since basically we’re not unified on this particular topic on the committee,” said Hessney, who has advocated for the board to not restrict public comments. “We’ve essentially decided to agree to disagree and basically bring it forward to the entire board and see what happens.”

Katzenstein, committee chairperson, started the discussion acknowledging the committee disagreed on several aspects of the issue. He told the Olean Times Herald after the meeting the committee did what it was supposed to do in that it started a conversation for the board.

The board may review the options at its next meeting June 13 and will likely have several policy readings and make several drafts before voting. Yet Katzenstein, as well as several other district officials, expressed the need for urgency in resolving the issue, which has been a point of contention for several months.

“Let’s get it on, let’s finish it, let’s complete it,” he said.

While board agendas previously designated a time early in meetings for “public comments,” this school year the agendas have designated that time for “public comments regarding agenda items.” The Olean Teachers Association, as well as a few board members like Hessney, have argued the policy limits the voice of district staff and residents.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Taggerty and board President Michiko McElfresh, both of whom were present at Tuesday’s meeting, have defended the policy, which states that those who wish to speak at board meetings must file a written request to have their topic included on the agenda.

One of the reasons for the policy is that staff sometimes brought personnel issues before the board, Taggerty previously told the Times Herald. According to the district’s policy manual, staff should only direct complaints to the board if they’ve first addressed the issue with the superintendent and principal, and were unhappy with how the superintendent and principal resolved the issue.

The committee was split Tuesday on whether comment topics should be limited or unlimited. Katzenstein and Hessney felt comments should not be limited, while Steffen and Hirsch-Schena felt they should be limited.

However, the committee agreed that public comments about the performance of district employees should not be allowed.

The committee also discussed limiting members of the public to speaking for three minutes each and limiting overall time for public comments to 15 minutes, which the board has already done at recent meetings.

“We have to keep the focus. This is the meeting of the board, it is not the meeting of the public,” Taggerty told the committee. “We’re being trained now to get messages across in six seconds or less. Attention spans, media, the fact you can supplement your ideas with written a document, it’s all available. And three minutes certainly is a long time.”

Hessney, a retired district teacher, was the only member to disagree with limiting comments to three minutes. He said while three minutes is an acceptable amount of the time, he’d like the board to have the ability to extend that time if necessary.

While Katzenstein agreed with the time limit, he doesn’t believe public comments should have to be approved and placed on the agenda first. He said he thinks of himself as a public servant that should be there to listen.

He recalled the board’s controversial plan in the early 2000s to create a shared principal for two district elementary schools, and the “steady drum beat” from the public that the decision was wrong.

“If we had it limited to agenda items, we wouldn’t have heard that,” he said. “So that’s where I’m coming from and I hope that we as a board can come to that, but that’s the group decision.”

Hessney said he fears the current public comment policy makes the board look like a closed group that doesn’t want input.

“We’re a community school, which I believe should encourage participation from the entire school community,” he said. “I respect other people’s point of view and we’ll just have to see what happens.”

