Olean City School District’s Operations Committee working on solution for public comment issue

OLEAN — How the Olean City School District Board of Education handles public comments at meetings continues to weigh on the minds of board members, teachers and even students.

For most of this school year, the board has not allowed attendees to speak on anything other than items already on the meeting agenda. While agendas previously designated time for “public comments,” the agendas now restrict that time to “public comments regarding agenda items.”

The district’s Operations Committee discussed the issue at its meeting Tuesday afternoon, as it continues to decide whether to recommend a new public comment policy.

“The committee is working on a policy that hopefully will be acceptable to everyone,” said Paul Hessney, member of the Board of Education and Operations Committee, who submitted a letter to his fellow board members two weeks ago about why he feels the current policy restricts the voices of staff.

The Olean Teachers’ Association also submitted a letter to administration about the issue, and one of its members spoke about it during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

District teacher Patti Ann Brown was permitted to speak during the meeting by following district policy, which states that the public must submit a written request to get a concern or talking point on the agenda. She was told by the board she’d have three minutes to speak.

“As the OTA members are willing to go above and beyond, we would ask that the school board go above and beyond the exact letter of the law and open up its public comment section so that any member of the public can come and speak about any subject they have on their mind,” she said.

Brown added the issue is even concerning for the district’s high school students, who often attend meetings as a requirement for government class.

Board President Michiko McElfresh then offered to come to classrooms and discuss the issue with students.

“I would love to discuss our position on it,” McElfresh told Brown.

Taggerty then clarified the board does allow public comments.

“You can speak. We do have a process,” she said to the room of attendees. “All you have to do is get the information, the topic, to (the district clerk) to get it on the agenda. I just want that to be known that there is an opportunity to have public comment once things are on the agenda.”

Hessney said he’s unsure when the committee will make a decision on a new policy, adding that board member and committee chairperson Ira Katzenstein is still gathering input.

